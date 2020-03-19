St. Joseph senior KeAon Griffin hasn’t changed his work ethic despite the suspension of athletics, practices and workouts because of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Texas.
Griffin, who signed to play football at Texas A&M Kingsville in February, has been working out at Planet Fitness to stay in shape.
When he’s not lifting weights, he can be found running at the Victoria East track.
“I can’t take it easy,” Griffin said. “I have to stay in shape because I’m fixing to go to college.”
TAPPS schools, which includes St. Joseph, suspended all athletic activities until April 12.
Griffin, who won two gold medals in the 300-meter hurdles and long jump during the state championships last season, is hoping things return to normal before his senior season ends.
“My family has been my biggest inspiration through it all,” Griffin said. “I have a lot of people depending on me, and I don’t want to let them down.”
.@keaongriffin4 talks about staying in shape during sports suspensions. @BigoJones pic.twitter.com/Ux97kr82a6— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) March 20, 2020
The UIL announced Thursday that it is extending its suspension with the earliest games resuming May 4.
Prior to May 4, the UIL said it will allow its member schools a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur.
“Hopefully, we can play again,” said Victoria West senior Bryce Sitka. “I don’t want to get out of shape if it comes back. I want to stay in shape. I don’t think everyone comprehends what we are going through.”
Sitka, who is currently playing baseball for the Warriors, has been working out with teammate Ashton Grones.
Sitka is doing what he can to continue his dream of playing college baseball.
Before the suspensions, he had planned to visit Paris Junior College.
“It’s a tough situation,” Sitka said. “It’s out of everyone’s hands at the moment and it stinks because I’m a senior. It’s my last time to go out and get a scholarship somewhere and prove myself. You don’t want to see all of your hard work slip away.”
Cuero junior Ibree Coe and Victoria East senior Jarod Tipton are also using the suspension to stay ready for the future.
Coe, who plays volleyball, basketball and runs track, is spending her spring break at the Cuero park playing basketball and doing track workouts at Gobbler Stadium.
“At first I didn’t think it would come to this,” Coe said. “But now that it has, all I can do is stay active and try to stay in shape. “It’s been a weird couple of days just thinking that sports and school may be canceled. I feel bad for the seniors in college and high school.”
Tipton, who plays baseball for the Titans, has been working out at CrossFit 302 with teammates Ryan Bazan, Kaden Kolle, Kevin Rodriguez, Trent Nieto, Marquis Kuykendall, Andrew Rivera, De’everett Ross and Cory Cann.
“I’m not going to lie, it stinks – especially being a senior,” Tipton said. “Thankfully, my teammates and I are in a great high school baseball program that teaches us that we will we go through adversity and if you can handle it, you will come out on top. You can’t sit around waiting for things to come. You have to go out and do what you can do and support one another.”
Tipton doesn’t know what the future holds, but he’s reminding his teammates that the extra work will benefit them in the long run.
“I think it’s going to pay off,” Tipton said. “If we were to sit around, I know all the work we’ve been putting it would mean nothing. If we keep going, it will pay off.”
“The people that are working out still have a great mindset,” Griffin added. “The people that are getting up and doing what they’re supposed to do have a better chance of reaching their goals.”
Caught up with St. Joseph senior KeAon Griffin @keaongriffin4 at Planet Fitness. See how he and other area athletes are staying in shape during the suspension in Friday’s @Vicadvocate pic.twitter.com/qdOPHJ8Bd6— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) March 19, 2020
NOTE: Planet Fitness will be open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday before closing until April 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.