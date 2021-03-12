Anneliese Covarrubias knows how hard it is to get a win in the playoffs as a fourth seed.
Covarrubias was a freshman when the Warriors finished fourth and to Flour Bluff in the bi-district round.
She knew the importance of Friday's District 29-5A game at Memorial Stadium.
A win over King would secure at least third place for West. A loss would have put the Warriors in danger of finishing fourth.
The Warriors (13-2-3, 10-2-1) had an offensive onslaught and beat Corpus Christi King 8-2, with Covarrubias contributing two goals.
"This game was really important," Covarrubias said. "Third and fourth place in district is a huge difference, it's such a big deal and it just feels good to be able to get this win."
Skylar Shaffer opened the scoring in the 15th minute and Covarrubias scored her first goal moments later. Shaffer added a second goal shortly before halftime to give West a 3-0 lead.
"Skylar just is really something to see every time she's out there" said West head coach Courtney Stolteneberg. "She's still so young too, just being a sophomore and still learning. But she has so much potential and her hard work has really started to pay off."
King got a goal back, but Jadyn Rangel quickly increased the West lead with two goals. Shaffer scored her fourth of the night in the 73rd minute.
Covarrubias closed things out with a goal directly from a corner kick a few minutes later.
"The whole team had great facilitation," Covarrubias said. "Not just that but the defense played phenomenal, offense was amazing and the wings too. Everything was working out today. It was just a solid performance from all of us."
The win came on senior night for the Warriors, making it more meaningful.
"Our seniors have done so much and we just wanted to win it for them too," Shaffer said. "I think just getting this win tonight just made them feel good and it's nice knowing that their senior night was memorable."
The Warriors will finish district off next week with games against the top two teams in district next week — Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and Gregory-Portland.
"Only thing we can do is go out and give it our all next week," Covarrubias said. "We just have to do that and see how it works out. We're pretty secure where we are in the third spot, but we just need to go out and give both of them the best game we have. They're both really good teams so it should just give us competition and they should be good games."
