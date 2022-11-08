SAN DIEGO — Victoria West faced one of its toughest tests on Tuesday in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.
Sharyland’s consistent defense proved too much for the Warriors at San Diego’s Rupert Canales, II Gym as West’s season came to an end on the short end of a sweep (19-25, 23-25, 17-25).
West finishes the season 28-10 after its first trip to the third round since 2020 and third in four years. Sharyland (44-4) advances to face Liberty Hill in the regional semifinals.
“It was a good season,” said senior outside hitter Daidree Zarate. “We got past where we were last year. We’ve grown so much as a team, so much from the first game to this game. I love this team.”
After building up a 6-2 lead in Set 1, the Warriors surrendered a 9-0 run to the Rattlers who led from then until West took a brief 2-1 lead in Set 3.
Sharyland rode the arm of sophomore hitter Kenisha Martinez for seven of her 12 kills in the first set.
The Warriors couldn’t key on Martinez, Sharyland’s leading hitter, because the Rattlers were able to utilize the rest of their weapons at the net.
“We knew (Martinez) was going to come in and hammer some balls, and we’ve played against some teams with some big outside hitters,” said West coach Alysia Hill. “But when you give an individual life, it’s hard to stop it.”
West’s defense did all it could to quiet Sharyland’s offense with sophomore libero Jazmine Valenzuela picking up 16 of the Warriors’ 46 digs. Sophomore Hannah Loest also broke double figures on defense with 10 digs to her name along with nine kills.
But the Warriors struggled to land a block against the opposing hitters, picking up two compared to Sharyland’s five.
“I think by now everybody knows I like to hit across, deep cross and tip right over the block,” said senior outside hitter Caroline Cohen. “In games like this where there’s film people have been watching, not only of me but everybody else, that’s when all your other (plays) need to start coming out.”
West was able to take the early lead in Set 3 on the heels of a 4-1 rally to cut the deficit to 24-23 in Set 2 before eventually falling.
But the Warriors’ offensive struggles continued as West committed 10 errors in the final set.
“We’ve run into a lot of defensive teams, especially in playoffs,” said senior setter Kayden Clemons. “We could’ve adjusted to them, we just didn’t.”
Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals
Sharyland 3, Victoria West 0
West 19 23 17
Sharyland 25 25 25
Highlights: (W) Hannah Loest 9 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Daidree Zarate 6 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Avery Carlow 4 kills, 1 dig; Grace Weiler 4 kills, 0.5 blocks; Caroline Cohen 4 kills, 4 digs, 1 block; Kayden Clemons 12 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces; Bailey Dry 11 assists, 2 digs; Jazmine Valenzuela 16 digs, 3 assists. Records: West 28-10; Sharyland 44-4.