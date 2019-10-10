After a District 15-5A, Division I loss to Corpus Christi Miller, Bryce Sitka knew that Victoria West (1-4, 1-2) needed to come together going into its off week.
“We needed to regroup, and we really were able to get everyone to focus on that and do that last week,” Sitka said. “I feel like we’ve gotten back on track to where we should be and everyone practiced really hard this week.”
The Warriors used their bye to get the team prepared for this week’s matchup, but also to focus on improving the small things.
“Having the bye really gave us the chance to work on some fundamentals, said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “We really just used it to get back to the basics of football and having some fun in practice.”
West's defense making plays in practice as the team get ready to take on Corpus Christi Moody on Friday. pic.twitter.com/RXYJ0g9ZJO— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 9, 2019
La’Trell Barfield started at wide receiver and cornerback for the Warriors against Miller, and said the team did some things well but still has to improve.
“We really passed the ball well in the first half against Miller,” Barfield said. “We ran the ball well too, but we just fumlbed the ball too much, and we have to get better with that.”
La'Trell Barfield, @LaGreatness_ said that West needs to do a better job of limiting turnovers. pic.twitter.com/WpxPPcH2E5— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 11, 2019
West has turned the ball over eight times in its past two games, and Boyce preached ball security to his team over the bye week.
“We’ve emphasized it verbally and the whole team knows how much it hurts us when we have turnovers,” he said. “I just think it’s about caring and you have to care about not giving the ball to the other team, and that’s how you have to treat it.”
West’s defense has forced five turnovers so far on the season, and Sitka was happy with the performance against Miller despite the loss.
. @brycesitka5 on the Warriors focus during their bye week. pic.twitter.com/bkwU8p6mW5— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 11, 2019
“Miller is a really good team, and I was happy with how our secondary played,” Sitka said. “They stepped up and really everyone on the defense played well and we just need to carry that over into this game.”
Tyler Miller had a strong first half of the season for West, recording 6.5 tackles for loss and averaging 7 tackles per game. Jonathan Buckner is leading the Warriors in tackles with 51 and is averaging over 10 tackles a game.
On offense, Tyvon Hardrick is leading the way, the senior running back is currently averaging over 176 yards rushing per game and has seven touchdowns on the season. Donovan Harris has also chipped in with five touchdowns, good for second best on the Warriors.
The Warriors working on the triple option. pic.twitter.com/E7d9F7jYS4— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 9, 2019
Sophmore Dion Green wide receiver has been a bright spot in the West passing game. He has 10 receptions on the season for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Donovan Harris hits a deep pass in West's practice. pic.twitter.com/FWXVQCmE12— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 9, 2019
West will take on Corpus Christi Carroll (0-6,0-4) at Cabaniss Stadium on Friday night as the Warriors will try to end a two game losing streak.
“This game is really big game for us, a win would be great just to build some momentum going into the second half of district,” Sitka said. “Hopefully we can just keep building on what we have been doing this week.”
Carroll is winless on the season, and have lost 18 straight games dating back to the 2017 season. Despite the Tigers struggles, Boyce and the Warriors are not going to underestimate their opponent.
“They have a receiver that had a 75-yard touchdown against Miller, Boyce said. “Just from that play alone you can see that they have talent, and we know that were going to have to go out and play our best if we want to come out on top.”
