YOAKUM — The fourth and final payoff spot was on the line for Deandre Enoch and the Yoakum Bulldogs Friday night in a District 14-3A, Division I matchup against the Goliad Tigers.
The winning team would see its season continue next week.
Behind a stout offensive line, Enoch made sure the Bulldogs (4-6, 2-3) move forward as they defeated Goliad 32-13.
“Our team came out like it is supposed to. It feels very good. Now we know we’re in the playoffs, so we need to keep focused and take it on to state” Enoch said.
Enoch kicked the scoring off for Yoakum late in the first quarter, as he dashed in from four yards out, scoring the first of his three touchdowns. Enoch finished with 119 yards on 11 carries for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldog defense forced Goliad to punt early in the second quarter, setting up a nice scoring drive for the offense. Looking for a touchdown from nine yards out, Bulldog quarterback Blake Gordon attempted to hit his receiver in the corner of the end zone. Tiger defensive back John Savoy made a great read on the ball pulling it down for an interception in the end zone for a touchback.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, Yoakum’s relentless defense forced a punt.
Enoch then broke free from 35 yards out, giving his team a 13-0 lead with 5:24 remaining in the quarter.
“Deandre did a great job offensively and defensively. Our running backs are kind of a three headed bunch back there. We have the quick guys in Enoch and Jayden Jones, then we have the big bruiser in Dorien Hights that we bring in at the end” said Yoakum coach Bo Robinson.
Behind freshman running back Gage Barrera (169 yards on 24 carries), the Tigers quickly answered Enoch’s score as Barerra broke free from 47 yard yards out for a touchdown.
The two teams went into the half separated by only 6 points with Yoakum leading 13-7.
The defenses kept each other’s offense quiet until midway through the third quarter when Yoakum capped off a nice drive as Jayden Jones scored on a 4-yard run.
Twenty seconds later, Goliad (1-9, 1-4) struck when quarterback Reese Ruhnke connected on a short pass to Grant Garnett, who then lumbered 56 yards for a Tiger touchdown. Unfortunately for the Tigers, that would be their last score of the evening.
“Being 1 and 9 is a position we haven’t been in in a long time. The returners from last year are not used to losing. Keeping the kids positive and on an even keel was probably one of the most challenging things for us this season” said Goliad coach Bobby Nicholson.
“I’ll tell you what, the group that we had out here tonight played as hard as they possibly could. We get a couple breaks here or there and we’re right in the ballgame” he said.
Yoakum pulled away late in the third quarter when Gordon scored on a 1-yard dive. Enoch then added his third touchdown of the night on an 11-yard run with 4:25 left in the game.
“I thought our kids played hard. We’re very young and it’s been one of those years when we thought we were turning the corner and then we’d fall back down. It’s exciting that this group made the playoffs and we have an opportunity to get something done.” Robinson said.
