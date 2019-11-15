EL CAMPO - The Yoakum Bulldogs saw their season come to an end in the first round of the UIL state football playoffs as they fell to the Columbus Cardinals, 35-12, on a chilly Friday night at Ricebird Stadium.
“We ran into possibly the best team in this region,” Yoakum head coach Bo Robinson said. “I’m proud of our effort, but you can’t turn the ball over and give up big plays and expect to win.”
The Bulldogs turned the ball over four times, which the Cardinals turned into 21 points.
Columbus Cardinal quarterback Brock Schobel threw three touchdowns on 7-of-9 passing for 197 yards. Ryan Barnes was the recipient of two of those scoring aerials, catching two passes for 108 yards.
DeAndre Enoch passed Yoakum’s offense with 16 carries for 86 yards and one touchdown. Dorian Hights carried 14 times for 57 yards and the other score.
Columbus capped a 12-play, 70-yard drive with 7:10 in the first when Tyree Simcik, who paced the Cardinals on the ground with 23 carries for 91 yards, scored on a 6-yard run. Manu Murga, who was a perfect 5-for-5 on the night, toed over the extra point to make it 7-0.
After Yoakum (4-7) coughed the ball up in Columbus territory, the Cardinals stretched their lead to 14-0 with 2:09 left in the first when Schobel hit Barnes on a 78-yard bomb.
The Bulldogs finally hit paydirt with 1:48 left in the first half when Enoch scored on a 10-yard run. The score was set up by a Jayden Jones fumble recovery inside the Cardinal 20-yard line.
It only took Columbus (9-2) a few seconds to get back into the endzone when Schobel hit Barnes on a 30-yard strike to give the Cards a 21-6 lead at the half.
Yoakum came out in the second half and put together a pounding 13-play, 69-yard drive that was capped off by a 2-yard TD plunge by Hights with 5:29 showing on the third quarter clock to cut the lead down to 21-12.
Columbus held the Bulldogs scoreless the rest of the way while taking on two more touchdowns to put the game away. Cade Collier hauled in a 20-yard pass from Schobel to cap a 4-play, 63-yard drive late in the third quarter and Simcik iced the game with a one-yard plunge with 3:59 left in the game.
Yoakum’s Jones, a freshman, finished with 12 carries for 79 yards.
“We’re very young. We’d take one step forward this year and then two steps back,” added Coach Robinson. “We’re going to get back in the weight room and get to work. We’ll get back to where we need to be.”
Columbus will face Randolph in the area round next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.