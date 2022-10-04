Schulenburg athletic director and head football coach Walter Brock has been placed on administrative leave the school district announced on Tuesday.
According to a press release, the school district is investigating “incidents that occurred” at Schulenburg’s District 13-2A, Division I game against Hearne last week. Assistant coach Gilbert Price has been named the interim head coach.
“I received reports that coach Brock acted in an unprofessional manner on the sideline during the game and outside the locker room at halftime,” said Schulenburg ISD superintendent Duane Linbaugh in a statement. “I expect all employees of Schulenburg ISD to conduct themselves in a manner consistent with their position as role models in our community.”
Brock took over at Schulenburg in 2020 and holds a 10-16 record in that time. The Shorthorns are currently 0-6 overall and 0-2 in district play.