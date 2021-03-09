ALDINE — Bryce Wilson didn’t have to think very hard to figure out what went wrong for Schulenburg in its Class 2A semifinal game.
Grapeland scored the game’s first 13 points and ran out to a 23-2 lead.
“They were very quick, very quick,” Wilson said. “We just got off to a slow start.”
The Shorthorns were never able to overcome the deficit and dropped a 74-60 decision Tuesday night at the Campbell Center.
Grapeland improved to 29-1 and will meet Clarendon, a 68-47 winner over Lipan, in the state final at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
“It must have been my pregame speech,” said Schulenburg coach Richard Hoogendoorn. “I don’t know. Against Port Aransas, it worked.”
The Shorthorns (23-8) had trouble handling the Sandies’ trapping full-court press that created a number of turnovers.
“They were really good, really quick and really athletic and they were hitting their 3s,” Hoogendoorn said. “We went in guarding the paint and letting them have the 3, and then they got started and never let up.”
The Shorthorns trailed 38-22 at halftime, but scored the first six points of the third quarter and pulled within 46-39 on a pair of Kenny King free throws with 5:21 remaining in the quarter.
“They came out strong just like anybody could,” said Brett Janacek. “We adjusted and picked up the pace and played to their speed. It just wasn’t enough.”
But Grapeland answered with a 17-2 surge that included four 3-pointers, including three by Riley Murchinson.
“We made two nice runs in there,” Hoogendoorn said. “I thought we were going to get back in it. We changed defenses (to a zone) at halftime and they figured that out and started knocking down 3s.”
Wilson led Schulenburg with 30 points and King added 14, but they were the only players to score more than seven points.
“We were talking and encouraging each other and doing only positive things,” Wilson said. “We had to keep our heads up.”
Murchinson paced the Sandies with 23 points, Cadarian Wiley had 21 and BJ Lamb added 19.
“I said when we got beat at La Grange four months ago that this team had a chance to gel and come together and it did,” Hoogendorn said. “It’s a great year and I’ll feel better about it next week. There were only four teams that played tonight in Class 2A and we were one of them.”
Class 2A Semifinal
Grapeland 74, Schulenburg 60
Points: (S) Kenny King 14, Bryce Wilson 30, TJ Speed 2, Alex Lozano 7, Kiesean Johnson 2, Keanu Anthony 2, Kenny Schramek 2, Jason Schaefer 1. (G) Cadarian Wiley 21, Riley Murchinson 23, BJ Lamb 19, Keizon Ashford 2, Omarian Wiley 7, Peyton Prater 2.
Halftime: Grapeland 45-29. 3-pointers: Wilson 2, Murchinson 6, Lamb 3, O. Wiley. Records: Schulenburg 23-8; Grapeland 29-1.
