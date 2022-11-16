GARLAND — To even reach the UIL State Volleyball Tournament, Schulenburg head coach Donald Zapalac noted that his squad had to make drastic adjustments.
In Wednesday’s Class 2A state semifinal match, the Lady Horns continued to find themselves in positions where adjustments were needed and they kept tweaking the knobs.
But on the other side of the net was a powerful Windthorst Trojanette team who but up a brick wall the Lady Horns just couldn’t fully break through, as Schulenburg lost in four sets (15-25, 18-25, 25-22, 11-25).
Schulenburg’s season ends with a 31-17 record after its fourth-ever trip to the state tournament. Windthorst advances to the championship match against Lindsay on Friday.
“It’s been a very difficult year for the most part. Early in the season we were not where we wanted to be,” Zapalac said in the postmatch press conference. “We were 13-12 and we decided to make some changes, and then to go on an 18-4 run to finish the season was pretty impressive. Things started to roll our way.
“The effort that these kids have shown for us has been tremendous. We just couldn’t get our middle attack going tonight. Our passing wasn’t great and their two big blockers in our face most of the night there in the middle caused us to tighten up a little more.”
The Windthorst front line put up 10 blocks in the match, tying for the third-most in a Class 2A state tournament match. That unit also limited Schulenburg to a .037 hitting percentage.
The hitting woes were compounded by struggles in serve receive, which saw Windthorst record nine aces. Passing troubles early in the match put Schulenburg on the back foot, as the Lady Horns conceded five consecutive points to start the match before calling timeout. Libero Kieryn Adams kept the set from truly snowballing, notching nine of her team-high 16 digs in the opening set.
“We just got off to a rough start. Our serve receive wasn’t up to par or where it had been most of the year and that kind of steamrolled on us,” Zapalac said. “They had a lot of quality hitters out there and giving them free balls to hit right back at us was a really big part of the match. We couldn’t really get our offense rolling, we’ve been so much better on offense we just couldn’t get it clicking.”
Adams was key for Schulenburg in the second set, as the Lady Horns were able to go on an 8-0 run and go ahead 13-9 after falling behind by as many as six points early in the set. Then the hitting troubles popped up again. Schulenburg was tagged with 10 errors in the set as Windthorst went on a 10-1 surge to take the set.
Facing a quick end to its night and its season, Schulenburg fought back to take a third-set win with its most efficient frame of the night.
Jessalyn Gipson had nine of her team-best 16 kills in the set, and the Lady Horns hit at a .303 clip. Mackenzie Kunschick had four of her 10 kills in the frame and Avery Helms had five digs in the back row.
“Right there in set three, I thought we did a really good job and things started to change and then in the fourth set things just went awry,” Zapalac said.
Awry was correct, as Windthorst stepped on the accelerator to finish off the match. Schulenburg hit minus-.053 in the set with only six kills, and three attacks blocked by the Trojanettes. Conversely, Windthorst hit .310 in the set with 12 kills and a pair of aces in the final frame.