Schulenburg are No. 12 in this week’s Class 3A TGCA State Volleyball Poll, dropping six spots from last week. Goliad are ranked No. 19, down 11 spots, while Halletsville entered at No. 24 after not being ranked.
In Class 2A Refugio dropped two spots to No 21, while Yorktown dropped out of the poll after being ranked No.23 last week.
Class 1A-2A
1. Crawford 27-3
2. Iola 24-0
3. Jewett Leon 23-3
4. Beckville 19-11
5. Collinsville 23-7
6. Wink 22-5
7. Bronte 15-9
8. Veribest 18-8
9. Valley Mills 19-5
10. Highland Park 19-8
11. Fayetteville 16-5
12. Sanford -Fritsch NR
13. Dodd City 14-5
14. Granger 14-5
15. Evadale 20-10
16. Thrall NR
17. Cayuga NR
18. Neches NR
19. Prairie Valley 15-6
20. San Isidro 14-7
21. Refugio 14-8
22. Boles 18-11
23. Thorndale 11-6
24. Abbott 11-6
25. Wortham
25. Buckholts 11-5
Class 3A
1. Bushland 27-1
2. Prairiland 23-3
3. Boyd 26-2
4. Hardin 21-4
5. Troy 22-3
6. Brock 22-5
7. Commerce 18-7
8. Central Heights 24-6
9. Ingram Moore 20-4
10. Sabine 21-5
11. Maypearl 20-6
12. Schulenburg 19-7
13. East Chambers 22-4
14. Diboll 24-6
15. West 22-4
16. West Rusk 20-5
17. Gunter 16-9
18. Mount Vernon 17-4
19. Goliad 14-10
20. Redwater 19-6
21. Nocona 21-7
22. Van Alstyne 18-4
23. Scurry-Rosser 16-5
24. Hallettsville 18-8
25. Chapel Hill 19-7
25. Wall 18-8
Class 4A
1. Farmersville 26-1
2. Bellville 26-6
3. Krum 21-5
4. Fulshear 25-2
5. Caldwell 26-3
6. Graham 24-3
7. LaVernia 27-5
8. Carthage 21-4
9. Wimberly 22-6
10. Needville 21-8
11. Bullard 23-5
12. Nevada Community 17-3
13. Melissa 19-7
14. Argyle 14-5
15. Liberty Hill 22-13
16. Decatur 18-10
17. Sinton 19-6
18. Bridgeport 20-6
19. Little Cypress-Mauriceville 16-5
20. Stephenville 19-9
21. Kennedale 16-6
22. Paris 19-6
23. Lorena 17-9
24. Sanger 17-11
25. Navarro 17-11
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy 29-4
2. Leander Rouse 19-8
3. Canyon Randal NR
4. Burleson 22-4
5. Dripping Springs 24-10
6. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 22-4
7. Gregory-Portland 27-4
8. El Paso 25-5
9. Lubbock Monterey 22-6
10. Mission Veteran’s Memorial 24-5
11. Manvel 24-6
12. Frisco Liberty 16-5
13. Birdville 24-7
14. Goose Creek Memorial 25-6
15. Corpus Christi Carroll 18-5
16. Crosby 18-4
17. Little Elm 22-6
18. Royse City 20-6
19. San Antonio Wagner 20-5
20. Princeton 21-6
21. Edcouch -Elsa 18-6
22. El Paso Chapin 16-6
23. Brownsville Veteran’s Memorial 16-6
24. Frisco Centennial NR
25. Denton MR
