Schulenburg are in sixth place in this week's Class 3A TGCA State Volleyball Poll. Goliad moved to eighth place in the poll.
In class 2A Refugio are No. 19 while Yorktown are ranked 23rd.
Class 1A-2A
1. Crawford 26-3
2. Iola 23-0
3. Jewett Leon 23-2
4. Beckville 18-11
5. Collinsville 22-7
6. Amarillo Highland Park 18-7
7. Wink 19-4
8. Fayetteville 15-4
9. Thrall 16-6
10. Sanford -Fritsch 15-4
11. Dodd City 12-5
12. Granger 13-5
13. Cayuga 14-3
14. Neches 14-4
15. Prairie Valley 13-5
16. Veribest 15-8
17. Valley Mills 14-5
18. San Isidro 14-5
19. Refugio 13-7
20. Evadale 18-10
21. Buckholts 10-4
22. Bronte 15-7
23. Yorktown 11-5
24. Lindsay 14-8
25. Thorndale 14-5
Class 3A
1. Bushland 26-1
2. Prairiland 22-2
3. Boyd 25-2
4. Brock 19-4
5. Troy 21-3
6. Schulenburg 16-6
7. Commerce 16-7
8. Goliad 13-9
9. Central Heights 21-6
10. Ingram Moore 19-3
11. Hardin 12-4
12. Sabine 20-5
13. Maypearl 18-6
14. East Chambers 15-3
15. Gunter 16-9
16. Redwater 19-5
17. West Rusk 13-3
18. Nocona 21-6
19. Van Alstyne 18-4
20. Scurry-Rosser 14-5
21. Eustace 16-5
22. West 21-4
23. Diboll 22-6
24. Hallettsville 17-6
25. Bowie 15-4
Class 4A
1. Farmersville 23-1
2. Bellville 25-6
3. Krum 19-5
4. Fulshear 24-3
5. Argyle 14-3
6. LaVernia 25-4
7. Caldwell 24-3
8. Carthage 20-3
9. Graham 22-3
10. Ingram Tom Moore 19-3
11. Needville 19-8
12. Bridgeport 19-5
13. Melissa 19-6
14. Lorena 17-7
15. Decatur 16-9
16. Nevada Community 15-4
17. Bullard 21-5
18. Wimberley 22-6
19. Sinton 16-6
20. Kennedale 15-5
21. Paris North Lamar 156-5
22. San Elizario 13-8
23. Lumberton 13-5
24. Hamshire-Fannett 13-5
25. Liberty Eylau 14-6
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy 27-4
2. Leander Rouse 18-8
3. Canyon Randal 22-5
4, Burleson 20-4
5, Dripping Springs 23-10
6, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 22-4
7, San Antonio Wagner 19-4
8, Gregory-Portland 25-4
9, El Paso 21-5
10, Goose Creek Memorial 25-5
11, Lubbock Monterey 20-6
12, Little Elm 21-5
13, Mission Veteran’s Memorial 22-6
14, Manvel 20-6
15, Frisco Liberty 15-5
16, Princeton 20-5
17, Birdville 22-7
18, Corpus Christi Carroll 16-5
19, Fort Worth Boswell 22-10
20, Crosby 17-4
21, Royse City 18-6
22, Everman 17-6
23, Edcouch -Elsa 17-6
24, Frisco Centennial 15-6
25, Denton 20-8
Class 6A
1. Byron Nelson 19-1
2. Flower Mound 21-3
3. Lake Ridge 26-4
4. The Woodlands 18-2
5. Denton Guyer 18-3
6. Plano West 20-4
7. Schertz Clemens 23-4
8. Klein 20-4
9. San Antonio Clark 22-7
10. Pearland Dawson 26-4
11. San Antonio Churchill 20-7
12. Prosper 14-6
13. Ridge Point 24-4
14. Garland Sachse 24-6
15. San Antonio Brandeis 22-8
16. McAllen 28-3
17. Austin Vandegrift 21-9
18. Laredo United 20-4
19. V.R. Eaton 21-4
20. El Paso Franklin 18-9
21. Mansfield 23-7
22. Austin Lake Travis 22-10
23. Frenship 20-6
24. College Park 18-5
25. Los Fresnos 21-5
