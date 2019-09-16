Schulenburg are ranked No. 15 in this week's Class 3A TGCA Volleyball Poll, down three spots from last week.
Also in Class 3A, Goliad dropped are up two spots from last week to No. 17, and Hallettsville jumped up two spots as well to No. 22.
In Class 2A, Refugio are up two spots from last week, to No. 19.
Class 1A-2A
1. Crawford 29-3
2. Iola 25-1
3. Jewett Leon 24-4
4. Wink 24-5
5. Bronte 17-9
6. Valley Mills 21-5
7. Highland Park 21-8
8. Deweyville 16-2
9. Collinsville 24-8
10. Timpson 16-4
11. Sanford -Fritsch 17-4
12. Beckville 20-12
13. Dodd City 15-5
14. Evadale 22-10
15. Thrall 19-8
16. Boles 20-11
17. Veribest 18-9
18. Prairie Valley 16-6
19. Refugio 14-8
20. Thorndale 14-6
21. San Isidro 15-8
22. Granger 15-6
23. Freer 14-7
24. Cayuga NR
25. Big Sandy 13-7
Class 3A
1. Bushland 28-1
2. Prairiland 25-3
3. Boyd 28-2
4. Hardin 24-5
5. Troy 24-3
6. Brock 23-5
7. Central Heights 26-6
8. Ingram Moore 21-4
9. Sabine 25-5
10. Maypearl 22-6
11. East Chambers 24-4
12. Diboll 25-6
13. West 25-4
14. Commerce 19-8
15. Schulenburg 20-8
16. Groesbeck 16-6
17. Goliad 15-10
18. Redwater 21-6
19. Nocona 22-7
20. Van Alstyne 20-4
21. Scurry-Rosser 18-5
22. Hallettsville 20-8
23. Gunter 19-10
24. Chapel Hill 20-7
25. West Rusk 20-7
25. Mount Vernon 17-5
Class 4A
1. Farmersville 27-1
2. Bellville 28-6
3. Caldwell 28-3
4. Fulshear 26-3
5. Graham 25-3
6. LaVernia 28-5
7. Carthage 23-4
8. Krum 22-6
9. Wimberly 25-7
10. Needville 23-8
11. Bullard 25-5
12. Nevada Community 22-5
13. Melissa 22-7
14. Argyle 16-5
15. Liberty Hill 24-13
16. Decatur 20-10
17. Sinton 20-6
18. Geronimo Navarro 19-11
19. Stephenville 21-9
20. Bridgeport 22-6
21. Splendora 20-10
22. Lorena 19-9
23. Tarkington 17-9
24. Little Cypress-Mauriceville 15-7
25. Celina 15-8
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy 29-5
2. Leander Rouse 20-8
3. Canyon Randal 23-5
4. Burleson 24-4
5. Dripping Springs 24-10
6. Gregory-Portland 28-4
7. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 22-4
8. Lubbock Monterey 24-6
9. Mission Veteran’s Memorial 26-5
10. Manvel 26-6
11. Frisco Liberty 18-5
12. El Paso 25-6
13. San Antonio Wagner 22-5
14. Sulphur Springs 17-5
15. Goose Creek Memorial 26-7
16. Princeton 23-6
17. Edcouch-Elsa 19-6
18. El Paso Chapin 18-6
19. Birdville 25-8
20. Crosby 20-5
21. Little Elm 23-7
22. Corpus Christi Carroll 19-6
23. Kerrville Tivy 21-8
24. El Dorado 15-6
25. Alamo Heights 18-9
Class 6A
1. Byron Nelson 31-1
2. Flower Mound 242-3
3. Lake Ridge 29-4
4. McAllen 31-1
5. Klein 26-4
6. Plano West 23-4
7. The Woodlands 31-3
8. Bridgeland 31-3
9. Schertz Clemens 26-4
10. San Antonio Clark 25-7
11. Pearland Dawson 27-4
12. San Antonio Churchill 24-6
13. Ridge Point 27-4
14. Laredo United 25-5
15. Garland Sachse 27-7
16. Prosper 14-7
17. Mansfield 27-7
18. Timber Creek 23-5
19. Frenship 23-6
20. College Park 19-3
21. Vandegrift 25-8
22. El Paso Franklin 20-10
23. Katy Cinco Ranch 21-5
24. Los Fresnos 25-8
25. El Paso Montwood 17-5
