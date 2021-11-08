SMITHVILLE — Schulenburg had its season on the line against Thorndale on Monday.
The Lady Horns allowed the Lady Dogs to come back and force a fifth set in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals.
Yet Schulenburg regrouped, found its rhythm and closed out Set 5, 15-9, to defeat Thorndale (23-25, 25-23, 25-15, 24-26, 15-9) and advance to the Region IV-2A tournament in Brenham.
"It was a total team effort," said Schulenburg coach Donald Zapalac. "I know we were feeling down after that fourth set, let one get away, I thought we had a chance to finish it off. We didn't quite get it done, went right back to the same lineup that had just been in and got some good plays there early."
After defeating Woodsboro and Holland in the first two rounds, Schulenburg (35-10) faced adversity early, as Set 1 saw six lead changes before Thorndale (19-15) came back to win 25-23 after trailing 22-18.
Thorndale kept finding spaces in the Lady Horns' defense, putting Schulenburg in a hole early and often throughout the game.
Yet Schulenburg came back from 23-20 down to win Set 2, 25-23, and held off a late Thorndale rally to win Set 3, 25-15.
"We just told ourselves that we can get through it and we want to go to regionals," said Schulenburg sophomore Meredith Magoliolo. "We just really worked on that and really tried to stay aggressive throughout the whole set. The key tonight was really staying aggressive."
Schulenburg had its most success blocking the ball at the net and keeping the ball at the net, but Thorndale's aggressive hitters kept the game alive late.
With a chance to close out the game, Schulenburg couldn't break away from Thorndale, as both teams traded points before the Lady Dogs came back to win 26-24 and fourth a fifth set.
"I told them flat out, our season will not end tonight," Zapalac said. "We're gonna come back and we're gonna do things. We've been in some of these matchups. We had some long rallies where we couldn't touch their hitters, finally we got some blocks."
Schulenburg and Thorndale again had little breathing room between each other, but four kills from senior Claire Antosh and an ace from sophomore Jessalyn Gipson gave the Lady Horns the lead.
A block from senior Kloe Kutac sent Schulenburg to the regional tournament for the third straight year.
"We realized that this is the last game if we didn't keep going," Antosh said. "So we just had to keep doing what we're doing and move on after each point."
Schulenburg will play Harper or Freer in the Class 2A regional semifinals on Friday in Brenham.
"Right now it's just a big adrenaline rush because we're super excited after winning that fifth set," Magliolo said. "But we're going to have to get into it during practice so we can get ready for our next opponent."
CLASS 2A Regional Quarterfinal
Schulenburg 3, Thorndale 2
Thorndale 25 23 15 26 9
Schulenburg 23 25 25 24 15
Records: Schulenburg 35-10; Thorndale 19-15
