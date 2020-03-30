Schulenburg's search for an athletic director and head football coach has come to a conclusion.
The Schulenburg school board of trustees on Monday night named Granger's Walter Brock to the position.
Brock has been at Granger for three seasons and had an overall record of 25-12 that included three playoff appearances.
Brock will replace Brandon Brown, who resigned in February after five seasons.
Brock was previously an assistant coach at Anson and Riesel.
Granger went 9-4 last season and advanced to the Class 2A, Division II regional playoffs before losing to Falls City.
Schulenburg went 6-5 last season and advanced to the Class 3A, Division II bi-district playoffs.
Schulenburg dropped to Class 2A in February's reclassification and realignment.
The Shorthorns will compete in District 13-2A, Division I against Shiner, Ganado, Weimar and Flatonia.
