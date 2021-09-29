GANADO — Ganado and Schulenburg had to wait until Wednesday to play their District 27-2A volleyball game.
The Ganado gym lost power on Tuesday night, pushing the varsity game to Wednesday evening.
Despite a tight first set, Schulenburg came away with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-11) sweep over the Maidens as the Lady Horns won their third straight game.
"We made sure we stayed focused on the game and knowing we had to come out and be strong," said Schulenburg's Tamara Otto. "Just because we had that hiccup yesterday, it couldn't affect how we played today. We just had to come out and do what we needed to do."
Schulenburg (24-9, 4-1) was on a roll from the start of the season and had risen to No. 9 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.
But the Lady Horns — ranked No. 16 — were upset 3-2 by Flatonia in their second district game. The players took the loss as a wakeup call and have worked to regain their momentum.
"That was a really hard loss for us considering we won the first two sets pretty well and then just bombed the next three," said Schulenburg's Kloe Kutac. "It was a huge wakeup call for all of us and we knew when we came to practice we were ready to roll. We came out hard, we practiced hard and we've been playing good ever since."
Ganado (12-19, 1-4) remained focused despite the postponement and held its own in the first set. At one point the Maidens tied it up at 13 and kept the set close but ultimately fell 25-20.
"We just need grow from it and work off it," said Ganado's Cameryn Webernick. "We know we need to work on tip coverage and blocking and we're going to improve from this game on."
Ganado found offense from Webernick and Ja'lai Foster, but Schulenburg picked up the pace with offense from Kutac, Jordan Sommer and Mackenzie Kunschick, as well as 5-foot-11 Meredith Magliolo.
Otto led the Lady Horns with 26 assists.
"We try to run as fast as we can with our offense, try to get our middles involved as much as we can," said Schulenburg coach Donald Zapalac. "That opens up our outside hitters and our right side hitter to do the things that they can do. So I think it really was the speed in the game that we started playing."
Webernick suffered a hard fall against the bleachers that momentarily pulled her out in the third set.
But Schulenburg had taken control by that point, using Magliolo's height to block four attacks and come away with the 25-11 win, taking the game in straight sets.
"We are most definitely still fighting a mental battle with ourselves, and trying to overcome the fact that they sometimes don't believe that they can compete in the district that we're in," said Ganado coach Cynthia Marek. "And then, just lack of coverage was something that we struggled with today. Had really good sets, really good attacks, but if they got a block on it we weren't always there to dig that up."
District 27-2A
Schulenburg 3, Ganado 0
Schulenburg 25 25 25
Ganado 20 15 11
Highlights: (S) Kieryn Adams 4 aces, 1 kill, 11 digs; Claire Antosh 1 ace, 2 assists, 3 kills, 5 blocks, 6 digs; Mackenzie Kunschick 6 kills, 5 digs; Kloe Kutac 1 ace, 6 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig; Meredith Magliolo 7 kills, 4 blocks; Tamara Otto 4 aces, 26 assists, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Jordan Sommer 1 ace, 1 assist, 6 kills, 6 digs. Records: Schulenburg 24-9, 4-1; Ganado 12-19, 1-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.