Schulenburg's Brynlee Hollas was named the MaxPreps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Week for the state of Texas on Monday.
The senior outside hitter played seven sets for the Shorthorns from Sept 16-22 and had 39 kills, 33 digs, 39 receptions, three aces and one block. Averaging 5.57 kills per game, 4.71 digs per game and 5.57 receptions per game.
