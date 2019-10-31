SCHULENBURG – Schulenburg senior setter Erin Treybig has been selected to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Region Team.
The United States is divided into 10 regions. Region 4 comprises all schools from Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Treybig is expected to attend Abilene Christian University.
The Lady Horns will play Yoakum in a Class 3A bi-district game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Flatonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.