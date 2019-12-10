Schulenburg’s Erin Treybig was named to the Texas Girls Coaching Association Legacy All-Star team on Tuesday.
TGCA selects a maximum of 20 All-Stars, from conferences from Class 1-6A in volleyball. These athletes are selected by the TGCA Volleyball Committee, which is composed of volleyball member coaches of the association, at their annual meeting. Selections are made from nominations submitted by member coaches. Athletes must be seniors to be selected. These all-stars will not participate in the summer clinic all-star activities but will receive a certificate.
Treybig helped the Lady Horns reach the Class 3A regional semifinal.
