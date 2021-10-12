Shiner's Avery Boedeker redirects the ball away from Schulenburg's Meredith Magliolo and Mackenzie Kunschick during Tuesday’s District 27-2A game between Schulenburg and Shiner at Schulenburg High School.
SCHULENBURG — Schulenburg extended its streak of three-set victories to eight straight on Tuesday.
That streak began with a 3-0 win at Shiner on Sept. 18. The Lady Horns once again faced the Lady Comanches in a District 27-2A matchup and took the 3-0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-14) win in front of the home crowd.
"The key to our win tonight was just passing the ball to target and being able to have all three of our options for hitting," said Schulenburg's Jordan Sommer. "Just running it fast because when we run fast, other teams can't set up their defense fast enough. That's how we get our kills."
Schulenburg came into the game ranked No. 15 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association's Class 2A poll, and having avenged its only district loss of the season with a 3-0 win over Flatonia on Friday.
The Lady Horns opened the game with a fast 6-0 start in Set 1 that set the tone for the entire game.
Sommer finished with 10 kills, second on the team to Mackenzie Kunschick's 12. Tamara Otto had 38 assists and Kieryn Adams had 12 digs as Schulenburg held leads of 20-6, 20-11 and 20-11 in Sets 1, 2 and 3 respectively.
"We've been practicing all week, preparing for them," said Shiner coach Desiree Nitsch. "It's just when it comes down to it they run a quicker offense and we just have to try to adjust to it. We are young, and we're learning and we're getting better every game throughout the season. But they come with a quick offense and we have to adjust on our block and be good defensively."
Rylee Vancura led Shiner with eight kills, while Chesney Machacek and Avery Boedeker had four and three respectively. Meghan Blaschke led the team with 10 assists.
But the Lady Comanches struggled to stay consistent on offense as Schulenburg kept taking control of the game.
"I thought our servicing looked really good, allowed our setter Tamara (Otto) to really distribute the ball," said Schulenburg coach Donald Zapalac. "Got all of our hitters involved, really moved the ball well. They had to worry about every hitter coming at every time and so their defense wasn't able to move quite as fast as they would like to and it allowed us to get a lot of big swings for us."
Fielding a team with six sophomores and three freshmen, this season has been a learning experience for the young Shiner squad. But the third place Lady Comanches know a playoff spot is still within reach.
We still have Flatonia on Friday and Weimar left," Nitsch said. "Those are going to be big games for us too. But we got to just continue to get better and hopefully you peak at the right time. Finish out the district, try to get in the top three and once playoffs starts it's a new round."
Schulenburg turns its attention to Weimar, currently in second place in 27-2A.
The Lady Horns beat the LadyCats 3-0 on Sept. 21 at home but will travel to Weimar on Friday for a game that could decide the district title.
"We keep up being able to keep our offense fast," Sommer said. "Being able to hit our spots on serving and throw their defense off right away so that they can send us a free ball so that we can run our offense fast right back at them."
