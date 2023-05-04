CUERO — Brianna Vavra has a torn meniscus in her right leg.
But Vavra won’t allow her senior season to end because of the injury.
“I love the game so much,” Vavra said. “I wouldn’t give it up for this injury. It’s my last year.”
Vavra had 13 strikeouts and did not allow an earned run to pitch Schulenburg to a 7-2 win over Refugio in Game 1 of their best-of-three Class 2A area series Thursday night at the Cuero Softball Field.
The Lady Horns improved to 18-8 and will look to wrap up the series at 6 p.m. Friday when the teams return for Game 2.
If the Lady Cats (24-8) win, Game 3 will follow Game 2.
“She wrote her notes down, and she knew what she wanted to do and she was able to move it in and out,” said Schulenburg head coach Gilbert Price. “She’s a warrior. She’s a senior, and she knows what it takes.”
Vavra struck out the side in the fourth inning and had two strikeouts in four other innings.
“I watched videos, so I knew where to pitch it, so I knew their strong suits and what they kind of weren’t good at,” she said. “I wrote it down and memorized which ones they could hit and which ones they couldn’t.”
Schulenburg had 10 hits, including doubles by Kennedy Kubela, Tamara Otto and Vavra. The Lady Horns scored in four of their six at-bats.
“Our players have been doing great,” Vavra said. “They have been picking us up and constantly giving us runs.”
Refugio had runners on base in five innings, but went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
“I thought we just didn’t put the ball in play,” said Refugio head coach Meaghan Franz. “We batted well the last few days of practice. I think the girls came out a little nervous and a little timid. We put somebody on base and couldn’t do anything with it. It happened four times.”
The Lady Horns played in a district with four top-10 teams and have no doubt that worked to their benefit.
“It’s a tough district,” Price said. “But we played and we got in, and we’re just going to try and keep going.”
The Lady Cats know they’ll have to play better to extend their season.
“There were some glimmers of hope in some spots,” Franz said. “We just have to come out and do better tomorrow. The key is to put the ball in play and minimize the errors.”
Class 2A Area
Schulenburg 7, Refugio 2
Refugio 000 011 0 — 2 4 3
Schulenburg 010 321 x — 7 10 0
W: Brianna Vavra. L: Alexia Sanchez. Highlights: (R) Ashanti Andrade 2-for-3, 2B, R; Kaylor Freeman 1-for-2, RBI. (S) Vavra 7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 4 BB. 13 K, 2-for-4, 2B, RBI; Tamara Otto 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Kennedy Kubala 2-for-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI, SB; Olivia Mathis 1-for-, 2 RBIs. Records: Refugio 24-8; Schulenburg 18-8. Note: Schulenburg leads series 1-0.