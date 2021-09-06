Schulenburg is ranked No. 10 in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 2A volleyball rankings. The Lady Horns have a record of 19-8.
Also in Class 2A, Yorktown (14-5) is ranked No. 18.
In Class 3A, Hallettsville (14-5) is ranked No. 18.
In Class 4A, Cuero (19-6) is ranked No. 20.
Crawford (23-6), White Oak (21-1) and Farmersville (25-1) are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, 3A and 4A respectively.
