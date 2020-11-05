YOAKUM— Erica Otto knows how it feels to have her season end prematurely.
As a senior, she does not want it to happen again.
“This is going to be my last time playing volleyball with all these girls and I don’t want it to end,” Otto said. “I’ve been on varsity since I was a freshman and I’ve lost in this gym to end a season. I didn’t want to experience that again. I want to keep playing and I don’t want to lose.”
Otter and Schulenburg faced a familiar foe Thursday in the Class 2A regional quarterfinal round, as they went up against District 27-5A-rival Shiner.
The Lady Horns (24-8) kept their season alive, by taking a four-set victory over the Lady Comanches (13-11).
Schulenburg won the first two sets 25-14 and 25-15, before Shiner captured the third set 25-13.
But Schulenburg claimed the fourth set 25-13 to advance to the regional semifinals.
“We came out here and we competed,” Otto said. “Just because we beat them two times in district that didn’t mean anything. We had to come out and show we were the better team and bring as much to this game as they did.”
The first set was close until Schulenburg went on a 9-0 run to pull away.
The Lady Horns kept the momentum going in the second set, scoring 10 straight points to take a 12-2 lead and were never threatened.
Shiner gained an early lead in the third set and maintained it to pull within in set.
“It just shows what this team is made of that we fought back like that,” said Shiner senior Mackayla Adamek. “This is a mental game and you have to be tough to play it, we showed that we are. Sadly we weren’t able to come out with that fourth game, but we fought with everything we had.”
Schulenburg built as much as a 12-point lead in the fourth set and went on to close out the match.
“These seniors, a lot of them have been on varsity for a while. They did everything I asked of them,” said Shiner head coach Desiree Nitsch. “They’re definitely going to be missed. They’ve done a lot, they pick each other up and they always had fight.”
Adamek was proud of what the Lady Comanches accomplished.
“This was the best team, I couldn’t ask for a better team to go out with,” she said. “They gave it their all and this season meant everything for us.”
Next up for Schulenburg is Harper, which beat Freer in five sets.
“We just have to clean up a few of the little things,” said Schulenburg head coach Donald Zapalac. “Our serve receive is usually really good but every now and then we have a little bit to work on. We have been getting a lot better at getting our middles involved, I really saw that in the fourth set. When we’re moving quick it’s a great thing.”
Otto isn’t satisfied just by reaching the regional semifinals.
“Honestly, I really think this group can get to state and win it,” she said. “We’ve gone far in the playoffs in the past and come close. But this year, I think if we keep up our work ethic and stay willing to put in the work and be selfless then we can beat anyone.”
Schulenburg 3, Shiner 1
Schulenburg: 25 25 13 25
Shiner: 14 15 25 13
Highlights: (SH) Jasmine Wright 3 aces, 3 digs; Gracee Prove 5 digs; Kaleigh Knight 16 digs; Madison Kalina 4 kills, 5 digs; Makalyla Adamek 3 kills, 1 block, 15 kills; Rylee Vancura 1 ace, 7 kills, 11 assists, 9 digs; Hallie Herman 5 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Madison Chumchall 4 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 9 digs; Emma Herman 2 aces, 4 kills, 15 assists, 2 blocks, 14 digs; Kiley Michalec 1 ace, 1 assist, 42 digs; (SC) Claire Antosh 2 kills 2 blocks 1 dig; Julie Guentert 2 aces 1 assist, 20 digs; Kloe Kutac 8 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Regan Lux 3 aces, 1 kill, 20 digs; Meredith Magliolo 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Morgan Marburger 1 ace, 35 assists, 3 kills, 22 digs; Erica Otto 1 ace, 3 assists, 15 kills, 19 digs; Jordan Sommer 2 aces, 1 assist, 13 kills, 12 digs.
Records: Schulenburg 24-8; Shiner 13-11.
