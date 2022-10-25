SCHULENBURG — Schulenburg knows how to excel while playing from behind.
The Lady Horns were down at multiple points in the second and third set of their District 27-2A match against Shiner, but went on an 8-3 run in the second set, and a 10-1 run in the third to sweep the Lady Comanches (25-15, 25-23, 25-20).
“It’s kind of what we do. It’s the way that we play,” said Schulenburg head coach Donald Zapalac. “We fed off of that today and that’s all I told them. I said, ‘Guys, you’ve been in this spot before. Feed off that, and just build that momentum,’ and once that momentum gets going, it’s tight for everybody and our kids feed off of that.”
The Lady Horns (27-16, 9-1) were crowned District 27-2A champions for the third consecutive year.
“(It’s been) a lot of years of building, I truly believe that,” Zapalac said. “I think our kids know what we want to run and how we want to run it… We have a lot of tradition around here, and our kids don’t want to be the team that lets us down.
“It’s not always about winning a district championship, it’s about how far you can make it into the playoffs, but district championships are nice, and it’s tradition here,” he added. “That’s just the way it is.”
After the first set, it looked as if the Lady Horns were well on their way to winning their third straight district title, as they jumped out to a 13-3 lead, eventually winning the set by 10 points.
“I think we prepared really well,” said freshman setter Landry Zapalac. “We’ve already played them once, so we had to motivation to say, ‘Lets go beat them again,’ so we just had the energy behind us and we were really ready.”
However, Shiner (27-13, 8-2) came out hot in the second set, going up 14-8 at one point.
After going down in the second set, Landry Zapalac, who finished with a match-high 34 assists, tallied nearly 30 of her total assists in the final two sets.
“We just all picked each other up. We didn’t go off on our own,” she said. “We all worked together as a team to bring each other back and really it takes the team to do anything.”
Zapalac found outside hitter Mackenzie Kunschick for most of her assists, as the senior ended the match recording 20 kills and six digs.
“It made me really happy, since I’m a senior, and I wanted to do very good during the season,” Kunschick said. “We just were relieved to get first in district so we have better seedings in the playoffs, and since this was my senior year I just really wanted to get first and win district.”
“I thought that Mackenzie was on fire for us tonight, so I thought that she did a tremendous job,” Donald Zapalac added.
As to why Shiner gave up their leads in the second and third sets, head coach Desiree Nitsch thought that it came down to serve receive.
The Lady Comanches struggled in this aspect of the game, allowing seven aces in the last two sets.
“I just thought we didn’t serve receive well,” Nitsch said. “They picked it apart. They serve aggressive so we knew it was going to come down to serving and serve receive and tonight we just didn’t perform.”
District 27-2A
Schulenburg 3, Shiner 0
Schulenburg 25 25 25
Shiner 15 23 20
Highlights: (SB) Mackenzie Kunschick 20 kills, 6 digs; Landry Zapalac 34 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces, 1 kill; Keaton Walker 18 digs, 3 aces, 1 assist, 1 kill; Tamara Otto 16 digs, 4 kills, 2 assists, 1 ace; Kieryn Adams 22 digs, 4 assists, 1 ace; Meredith Magliolo 2 blocks, 1 dig, 6 kills; Jessalyn Gipson 6 kills, 2 digs; (S ) Meghan Blaschke 10 assists, 6 digs; Aimee Mitchon 5 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs; Rylee Vancura 6 kills, 1 ace, 10 assists, 8 digs , 4 blocks; Chelsea Whiddon 2 kills, 1 ace, 11 digs, 2 blocks; Julie Ivy 6 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 dig; Chesney Machacek 3 kills,; Records: Schulenburg 27-16, 9-1; Shiner 27-13, 8-2