Kenny Schupbach is still on a scoring binge with a great 758 series posted during Monday Mixed League. With the Thanksgiving holiday last week, the only adult leagues scheduled were the Over the Hill and the Monday Mixed.
Schupbach was zeroed into the pocket to produce individual games of 246, 233 and 279 for his total. He had no opens and 26 strikes in the three-game set.
David Matthews was also impressive with a 279 high game posted in the third game to finish his set and a 696 series for second high.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Jacob Silgero (259-689), Ryan Marques (265-685), Mark Svatek (244-6780, Jerry Cano (247-666) and Tom Crowe (247-658).
Joanna McNary was high for the women with a 215 high individual contributing towards a 548 total.
Senior bowler Jack Mitchell rolled a very nice 619 series with a 235 high game helping his total during Over The Hill action. Bowling in the same league, senior Helen Gibbs almost had triplicate games with 134, 134, and 136.
Best wishes for a complete recovery to longtime bowler Randy Vivero, who had back surgery two weeks ago.
The entry forms for the Women’s and Mens’ Texas State Tournament are available at Century Lanes. Get teams together and compete.
OVER THE HILL 1ST SENIORS Women: B. Mathiews 199-485; N. Smith 192-474; C. Wilson 211-471; Men: J. Mitchell 235-619; R. Palmer 207-544; M. Almendarez 535; J. Cavazos 522; R. Estrada 513; J. Martinez 203-510; E. Smith 508; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GUYS & DOLLS Women: J. McNary 215-548; Men: K. Schupbach 279-758; D. Matthews 279-696; J. Silgero 259-689; R. Marques 265-685; M. Svatek 244-678; J. Cano 247-666; R. Lyman 245-646; G. Hatter Jr. 634; B. Simmons 629; D. Tamm 225-628; J. Shoup 233-620; M. Gschwind 613; B. Olson 231-611; D. Knowlan 249-600; M. Flores 584; L. Conner 576; J. Matson 575; B. Marques 574; G. Hatter Sr. 226-568; G. Weaver 567; N. Picard 226-565; J. Gutierrez 559; P. Visconti 555; W. Hendrix 553;
SATURDAY BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 2 Girls: A. Turner 74-143; M. Garcia 71-143; Boys: J. Schoup 109-197; K. Rogers 100-181; C. Rinald 95-175; SATURDAY YOUTH 1ST TOO LEGIT TO SPLIT Girls: S. Wharton 142.400; R. Shoup 108-289; Boys: M. Garcia 169-488; T. Pesek 163-337.
