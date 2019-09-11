Lindsay Schwartz wasn’t able to coach Faith Academy in its volleyball game against Hallettsville Sacred Heart on Tuesday, but she had a good reason.
Schwartz was on her way to Bernhausen, Germany as a member of Team USA for this weekend’s Thorpe Cup competition.
Schwartz, 29, qualified for the meet, which features teams from the U.S. and Germany, by finishing eighth in the heptathlon at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Iowa in July.
“I felt good running wise,” Schwartz said. “The 200, they ran us into a head wind, but I felt really good. I had a little bit of an issue with my Achilles so the jumping didn’t go too good. Overall, it was a solid score. One more bar in the high jump and one more second in the 800 and I would have been fifth.”
Schwartz finished second in the heptathlon at last year’s Thorpe Cup, which was held in Knoxville, Tenn.
Schwartz set a personal best in the 100-meter hurdles (13.33 seconds) at the outdoor nationals, but was hindered in the jumps by a sore left Achilles’ heel.
She finished the seven events with a total score of 5,921 after compiling 6,050 points at last year’s Thorpe Cup.
Schwartz returned to Victoria to train, while beginning her first season as the head coach at Faith Academy.
"I’ve been loving it and it’s actually like been good for me with my training,” said Schwartz, who played volleyball in college at South Alabama. “I’m seeing the other side of it and coaching teenage girls. I’m like ‘Oh yeah, this was me.’ I love it so much that it takes up all my time outside of practice. After games, I’m sitting there evaluating what we did. I think it’s been a good distraction and it’s really helped.”
Schwartz is anxious to put up a good score at the Thorpe Cup, but she’s looking ahead to the Olympic Trials, which are scheduled for June of 2020 in Eugene, Ore.
“We’re just using it as a process to kind of focus on things in a competition,” she said. “I took a big break because of my Achilles and then got sick so my running isn’t too hot. It’s so late in the season and then we’re sitting around and it’s 10 months from the trials. We’re going to try and execute a couple of things and make sure the body is feeling good and see what happens.”
Schwartz has competed in 14 national championships, but knows her track and field career is nearing an end.
Schwartz is hoping to make her final meet the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
“This meet has been good because it’s kept me working out,” she said. “I’ve been in the weight room and I’ve been working out. I had two weeks of nothing and two weeks of getting back in. So I think within a month, I’ll be pretty hardcore as long as everything is feeling good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.