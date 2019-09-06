Edna 48, Anahuac 33
|Anahuac
|7
|7
|7
|12
|--
|33
|Edna
|7
|7
|20
|14
|--
|48
First quarter
E: Kacen Sanchez 16 run, 10:38
A: Kreuzer 23 run, 5:07
Second quarter
E: Javonte Seymore 1 run, 1:26
A: Nyaribo 1 run, 0:34
Third quarter
E: Seymore 61 run, 11:44
E: Logan Long 36 pass to Logan Carroll, 8:47
A: Nyaribo 75 KO return, 8:40
E: Seymore 1 run, 5:02
Fourth quarter
E: Carroll 15 run, 11:50
A: Kreuzer 72 run, 9:15
A: Kreuzer 17 pass to Fanus, 7:51
E: De'Quare Brown 1 run, 1:41
Team stats
|Anahuac
|Edna
|First downs
|12
|23
|Yards rushing
|46-224
|45-355
|Yards passing
|56
|50
|Passes
|2-5-0
|Punts
|3
|1
|Fumbles-lost
|2
|1
|Penalty-yards
| 65
|50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Seymore 17-153-3, Carroll 9-114-1, Sanchez 3-23-1, Brown 7-51-1; Anahuac: Kreuzer 16-130-2, Fanus 16-50-0, Nyaibo 11-33-1
Passing -- Edna: Long 2-5-50-1; Anahuac: Kreuzer 4-11-56-1-1
Receiving -- Edna: Carroll 1-36-1, Drake Tarver 1-14; Anahuac: Fanus 2-33-1, Clark 1-19, Nyaribo 1-4
