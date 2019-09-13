Refugio 48, Aransas Pass 7
|Aransas Pass
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
|Refugio
|21
|13
|7
|7
|--
|48
First quarter
R: Ysidro Mascorro 3 run, Oscar Martinez kick good, 9:09
R: Austin Ochoa 13 pass to Michael Firova, Martinez kick good, 5:31
R: Ochoa 62 pass to Jordan Kelley, Martinez kick good, 1:59
Second quarter
AP: Charlie Castillo 28 pass to Weston Pope, Jonathan Trevino kick good, 7:51
R: Naaji Gadsden 2 run, Martinez kick good, 4:49
R: Ethan Perez 5 run, kick failed, 2:35
Third quarter
R: Gadsden 1 run, Martinez kick good, 2:11
Fourth quarter
R: Ochoa 15 pass to Firova, Martinez kick good, 7:31
Team stats
|Aransas Pass
|Refugio
|First downs
|9
|22
|Yards rushing
|32-46
|24-147
|Yards passing
|131
|294
|Passes
|11-21-0
|18-23-0
|Punts
|5-190
|0
|Fumbles-lost
|3-0
|0
|Penalty-yards
|6-49
|7-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Refugio: Gadsden 11-55, Mascorro 2-30, Ochoa 2-(-7), Antwaan Gross 2-11, Brown 1-9, Eziyah Bland 3-39, Perez 1-5, Zavien Wills 1-4; Aransas Pass: Adrian Davila 19-50, Pope 3-11, Castillo 1-(-9)
Passing -- Refugio: Ochoa 18-23-294; Aransas Pass: Castillo 11-21-131
Receiving -- Refugio: Perez 7-58, Firova 5-74-2, Kelley 3-136-1, Mascorro 1-15, Colton Hesseltine 1-9, Gadsden 1-2; Aransas Pass: Pope 6-68, Mason Brown 4-41, Trevino 1-20
