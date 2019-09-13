Football stats

Refugio 48, Aransas Pass 7

Aransas Pass0700 -- 7                    
Refugio211377 -- 48                    

First quarter

R: Ysidro Mascorro 3 run, Oscar Martinez kick good, 9:09

R: Austin Ochoa 13 pass to Michael Firova, Martinez kick good, 5:31

R: Ochoa 62 pass to Jordan Kelley, Martinez kick good, 1:59

Second quarter

AP: Charlie Castillo 28 pass to Weston Pope, Jonathan Trevino kick good, 7:51

R: Naaji Gadsden 2 run, Martinez kick good, 4:49

R: Ethan Perez 5 run, kick failed, 2:35

Third quarter

R: Gadsden 1 run, Martinez kick good, 2:11

Fourth quarter

R: Ochoa 15 pass to Firova, Martinez kick good, 7:31

Team stats

 Aransas Pass Refugio
  First downs 9 22
  Yards rushing 32-46  24-147
  Yards passing 131  294
  Passes 11-21-0 18-23-0
  Punts  5-190 0
  Fumbles-lost 3-0  0
  Penalty-yards  6-49 7-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Refugio: Gadsden 11-55, Mascorro 2-30, Ochoa 2-(-7), Antwaan Gross 2-11, Brown 1-9, Eziyah Bland 3-39, Perez 1-5, Zavien Wills 1-4; Aransas Pass: Adrian Davila 19-50, Pope 3-11, Castillo 1-(-9)

Passing -- Refugio: Ochoa 18-23-294; Aransas Pass: Castillo 11-21-131

Receiving -- Refugio: Perez 7-58, Firova 5-74-2, Kelley 3-136-1, Mascorro 1-15, Colton Hesseltine 1-9, Gadsden 1-2; Aransas Pass: Pope 6-68, Mason Brown 4-41, Trevino 1-20

