Brentwood Christian 35, Yorktown 13
|Brentwood
|7
|21
|7
|0
|--
|35
|Yorktown
|7
|0
|0
|6
|--
|13
First quarter
Yorktown: Drew Alexander 51 pass to Kalen Barefield (Dasen Wunderlich kick) 7:54
Brentwood Christian: Sam Orick 10 pass to Isaac Copeland (Jonah Connor kick) 2:57
Second quarter
Brentwood Christian: Baley Cordes 3 run (Connor kick) 10:42
Brentwood Christian: Riley Keesey fumble recover in end zone (Connor kick) 1:43
Brentwood Christian: Orick 6 run (Connor kick) :56
Third quarter
Brentwood Christian: Copeland 12 run (Connor kick) 7:33
Fourth quarter
Yorktown: Alexander 6 pass to Zack Latta (pass failed) (2:56)
Team stats
|Brentwood
|Yorktown
|First downs
|18
|15
|Yards rushing
|37-250
|29-14
|Yards passing
|139
|287
|Passes
|10-14-1-0
|18-36-2-1
|Punts
|1.38
|2.35
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|4-2
|Penalty-yards
|8-41
|4-26
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Zack Latta, 15-48, Drew Alexander 9- -18, Justin Denson 2- -7, Corey Pargman, Russell Morehead 1- -24; Brentwood: Isaac Copeland 6-51, Sam Orick, 12-86, Connor Rohlack 7-19, Baley Cordes 6-17, Phillip Mach 3-17, Keller Jackson 1--3, Coby Best 1-0, Johan Connor 1-22;
Passing -- Yorktown: Drew Alexander 17-35-278-2-1, Russell Morehead 1-1-9-0-0 ; Brentwood: Sam Orick, 10-11-139-1-0, Keller Jackson 0-3-0-0;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Tevin Fontenot 7-126, Kalen Barefiled 1-58, Chris Johnson 3-47, Corey Pargmann 1-1,Zack Latta 2-18, Justin Denson 1-9, Russell Morehead 1-14, Dylan Respondek 1-14, xx-xxx; Brentwood: Riley Kessey 2-35, Zack Billante, Isaac Copeland, 2-20, Coby Best 1- -4, Phillip Mack 2-62;
