Football stats

Brentwood Christian 35, Yorktown 13

Brentwood 72170 -- 35                    
Yorktown  7006 -- 13                    

First quarter

Yorktown: Drew Alexander 51 pass to Kalen Barefield (Dasen Wunderlich kick) 7:54

Brentwood Christian: Sam Orick 10 pass to Isaac Copeland (Jonah Connor kick) 2:57 

Second quarter

Brentwood Christian: Baley Cordes 3 run (Connor kick) 10:42

Brentwood Christian: Riley Keesey fumble recover in end zone (Connor kick) 1:43

Brentwood Christian: Orick 6 run (Connor kick) :56

Third quarter

Brentwood Christian: Copeland 12 run (Connor kick) 7:33 

Fourth quarter

Yorktown: Alexander 6 pass to Zack Latta (pass failed) (2:56)

Team stats

 Brentwood Yorktown
  First downs 18 15
  Yards rushing 37-250  29-14
  Yards passing 139  287
  Passes 10-14-1-0 18-36-2-1
  Punts  1.38 2.35
  Fumbles-lost  3-2  4-2
  Penalty-yards  8-41 4-26

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Zack Latta, 15-48, Drew Alexander 9- -18, Justin Denson 2- -7, Corey Pargman, Russell Morehead 1- -24; Brentwood: Isaac Copeland 6-51, Sam Orick, 12-86, Connor Rohlack 7-19, Baley Cordes 6-17, Phillip Mach 3-17, Keller Jackson 1--3, Coby Best 1-0, Johan Connor 1-22;

Passing -- Yorktown: Drew Alexander 17-35-278-2-1, Russell Morehead 1-1-9-0-0 ; Brentwood: Sam Orick, 10-11-139-1-0, Keller Jackson 0-3-0-0;

Receiving -- Yorktown: Tevin Fontenot 7-126, Kalen Barefiled 1-58, Chris Johnson 3-47, Corey Pargmann 1-1,Zack Latta 2-18, Justin Denson 1-9, Russell Morehead 1-14, Dylan Respondek 1-14, xx-xxx; Brentwood: Riley Kessey 2-35, Zack Billante, Isaac Copeland, 2-20, Coby Best 1- -4, Phillip Mack 2-62;

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.