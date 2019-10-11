Bandera 16, Cuero 15
|Bandera
|7
|7
|0
|2
|--
|16
|Cuero
|7
|0
|8
|0
|--
|15
First quarter
C: Jackson Hardwick 5 run (Beau Fournet kick), 6:18
B: Mason Phair 60 pass from Solomon McNeil (Blaise Sanchez kick), 6:07
Second quarter
B: McNeil 35 run (Sanchez kick), 4:39
Third quarter
C: Hardwick 3 run (J.D. Notaro run), 4:37
Fourth quarter
B: Safety. Chase Blackwell tackled in end zone, 7:53
Team stats
|Bandero
|Cuero
|First downs
|8
|13
|Yards rushing
|36-81
|43-155
|Yards passing
|117
|4
|Passes
|6-10-0
|1-7-1
|Punts
|5-152
|4-136
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-20
|2-10
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bandera: Solomon McNeil, 10-38; Tommy Cardenas, 11-37; Brock Johnson, 4-21; Will Paul, 1-4; Gunnar Brown, 7-(-3); Team, 3-(-16). Cuero: Jackson Hardwick, 26-97; Cavan Smith, 8-41; J.D. Notaro, 5-28; Tycen Williams, 2-5; Chase Blackwell, 1-(-1); Team, 1-(-15).
Passing -- Bandera: McNeil, 5-7-0-112; Brown, 1-3-0-5. Cuero: Notaro, 1-7-1-4.
Receiving -- Bandera: Cardenas, 2-49; Trace Decker, 2-3; Mason Phair, 1-60; Austin Abitz, 1-5. Cuero: Exavier Durham, 1-4.
