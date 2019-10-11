Football stats

Bandera 16, Cuero 15

Bandera  0  2   -- 16                     
Cuero 7  -- 15                     

First quarter

C: Jackson Hardwick 5 run (Beau Fournet kick), 6:18

B: Mason Phair 60 pass from Solomon McNeil (Blaise Sanchez kick), 6:07

Second quarter

B: McNeil 35 run (Sanchez kick), 4:39

Third quarter

C: Hardwick 3 run (J.D. Notaro run), 4:37

Fourth quarter

B: Safety. Chase Blackwell tackled in end zone, 7:53

Team stats

 Bandero Cuero
  First downs 8 13
  Yards rushing 36-81 43-155
  Yards passing 117  4
  Passes 6-10-0 1-7-1
  Punts  5-152 4-136
  Fumbles-lost 0-0  2-1
  Penalty-yards  4-20 2-10

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Bandera: Solomon McNeil, 10-38; Tommy Cardenas, 11-37; Brock Johnson, 4-21; Will Paul, 1-4; Gunnar Brown, 7-(-3); Team, 3-(-16). Cuero: Jackson Hardwick, 26-97; Cavan Smith, 8-41; J.D. Notaro, 5-28; Tycen Williams, 2-5; Chase Blackwell, 1-(-1); Team, 1-(-15).

Passing -- Bandera: McNeil, 5-7-0-112; Brown, 1-3-0-5. Cuero: Notaro, 1-7-1-4.

Receiving -- Bandera: Cardenas, 2-49; Trace Decker, 2-3; Mason Phair, 1-60; Austin Abitz, 1-5. Cuero: Exavier Durham, 1-4.

