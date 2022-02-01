Girls
District 29-5A
Victoria West 44, Corpus Christi Moody 43
Points: (W) Daidree Zarate 7, Rianna Arguellez 2, Leilani Green 8, Shadow Gomez 7, Marleigh Gomez 17, Alyssa Sheffel 3. (M) Morales 8, Galindo 8, Coleman 7, Salazar 2, Carreno 14, Rodriguez 4.
Halftime: West 26, Moody 26. 3-Pointers: Zarate, Morales, Galindo 2, Coleman, Carreno 3.
District 28-3A
Palacios 64, Rice Consolidated 16
Points: (P) Ca. Polk 20, S. Wollam 16, Graves 9, Bowers 7, Lopez 4, M. Wollam 5, Kolar 3.
Halftime: Palacios 51-10. Record: Palacios 25-6, 8-4.
District 28-2A
Shiner 56, Schulenburg 51
TAPPS District 5-2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 60, Victoria Faith Academy 10
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 5, Aleigh Kraatz 7, Elizabeth Grahmann 13, Lani Pilat 4, Ava Lackey 2, Elena Grahmann 5, Jules Janak 6, Bailey Haas 15, Heather Wilson 1, Adalyn Pohl 2. (FA) Castillo 4, Cornwall 2, Padron 4.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 42-4. 3-Pointers: Bludau, Elena Grahmann, Haas 3. Record: Sacred Heart 18-5, 4-0.
Boys
District 29-3A
Goliad 73, Taft 34
Points: (G) Colby Rosenquest 16, Dasen Tunney-Anderson 6, Devonte Perry 46, Joseph Council 1. (T) Martinez 10, Villalobos 8.
Halftime: Goliad 43-11. 3-Pointers: Rosenquest 5, Perry 5.
TAPPS District 5-2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 72, Victoria Faith Academy 31
Points: (SH) Austin Kutac 9, Will Harper 15, Brady Haas 4, Nick Angerstein 20, Klayton Chance 2, Tyler Hawkins 2, Hunter Kutac 4, Cold Bujnoch 5, Andrew Steffek 4, Trey Daniels 2, Kob Valkhar 8. (FA) Davis 19, Gonzalez 4, Manning 5, Long 3.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 46-8. 3-Pointers: Harper 2, Angerstein, Davis, Manning, Long. Record: Sacred Heart 3-2.
