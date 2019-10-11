Football stats

Fulshear 21, Bay City 14

Bay City7007   -- 14                    
fulshear 7077 -- 21                    

First quarter

Fulshear: Tosin Ogunla 7 run (Cole Burke kick), 8:51 

Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 3 run (Declan O'Neal kick) 5:26

Second quarter

none

Third quarter

Fulshear Ogunlana 2 run (Burke kick) 4:35

Fourth quarter

Bay City: Carlos Lara 1 run (O'Neal kick) 10:34

Fulshear: Ogunlana 2 run (Burke kick) 9:30

Team stats

 Bay CityFulshear
  First downs 16 11
  Yards rushing 40-175  29-156
  Yards passing 129  100
  Passes 12-22-0-0 10-18-0-1
  Punts  2.37 3.108
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  1-1
  Penalty-yards  7-50 9-50

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Bay City: Carlos Lara 11-68, Rodney Mitchell 17-69, Davieyon Curtis, 3-7, O'Dedrick Morgan 5-15, Adarrius Courtland 4-16; Fulshear: Jackson Edge, 10-42, Payton Heckard 1-2, Tosin Ogunlana 14-93, Gary Garrett, 4-19;

Passing -- Bay City: Carlos Lara, 12-22-129-0-0; Fulshear: Jackson Edge, 10-18-11-0-1;;

Receiving -- Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 2-51, Davieyon Curtis 1-1, Ray Bibbins 5-36, Ky'Adrian Green 1-5, Jaiden Luera, 2-31, Seth Dickerson 1-5; Fulshear: Jackson Edge 1- -4, Zachary Coady 1-33, Payton Heckard 3-21, Tosin Ogunlana 1-2, Kobe Bean 1-12, Hayden Graham 2-22, Cade Carter 1-14;

