Fulshear 21, Bay City 14
|Bay City
|7
|0
|0
|7
|--
|14
|fulshear
|7
|0
|7
|7
|--
|21
First quarter
Fulshear: Tosin Ogunla 7 run (Cole Burke kick), 8:51
Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 3 run (Declan O'Neal kick) 5:26
Second quarter
none
Third quarter
Fulshear Ogunlana 2 run (Burke kick) 4:35
Fourth quarter
Bay City: Carlos Lara 1 run (O'Neal kick) 10:34
Fulshear: Ogunlana 2 run (Burke kick) 9:30
Team stats
|Bay City
|Fulshear
|First downs
|16
|11
|Yards rushing
|40-175
|29-156
|Yards passing
|129
|100
|Passes
|12-22-0-0
|10-18-0-1
|Punts
|2.37
|3.108
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|7-50
|9-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Carlos Lara 11-68, Rodney Mitchell 17-69, Davieyon Curtis, 3-7, O'Dedrick Morgan 5-15, Adarrius Courtland 4-16; Fulshear: Jackson Edge, 10-42, Payton Heckard 1-2, Tosin Ogunlana 14-93, Gary Garrett, 4-19;
Passing -- Bay City: Carlos Lara, 12-22-129-0-0; Fulshear: Jackson Edge, 10-18-11-0-1;;
Receiving -- Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 2-51, Davieyon Curtis 1-1, Ray Bibbins 5-36, Ky'Adrian Green 1-5, Jaiden Luera, 2-31, Seth Dickerson 1-5; Fulshear: Jackson Edge 1- -4, Zachary Coady 1-33, Payton Heckard 3-21, Tosin Ogunlana 1-2, Kobe Bean 1-12, Hayden Graham 2-22, Cade Carter 1-14;
