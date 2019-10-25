Sealy 35, Bay City 9
|Bay City
|2
|0
|0
|7
|--
|9
|Sealy
|7
|14
|14
|0
|--
|35
First quarter
S: Garrett Redden 3 run, Ricky Avila kick good, 10:40
BC: Safety, 3:26
Second quarter
S: Reece Novicke 1 run, Avila kick good, 10:51
S: Novicke 13 pass to Hunter Clark, Avila kick good, 1:20
Third quarter
S: Novicke 12 run, Avila kick good, 7:15
S: Alvin Nunn 2 run, Avila kick good, 4:42
Fourth quarter
BC: Carlos Lara 7 pass to Ray Bibbins, Declan O'Neal kick good, 10:48
Team stats
|Bay City
|Sealy
|First downs
|11
|18
|Yards rushing
|30-135
|42-377
|Yards passing
|72
|65
|Passes
|13-25-1
|6-13-1
|Punts
|7-31.3
|4-28
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-20
|10-95
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Marcus Edwards 1-23, Rodney Mitchell 5-8, Lara 9-24, Isaac Tilotta 8-13, Davieyon Curtis 7-67; Sealy: Draper Parker 4-64, Novicke 11-52-2, Matthew Lord 5-44, Redden 2-13-1, Carter Cryan 5-27, Nate Garza 2-14, Nunn 4-104-1, John Owen 2-23, Ethan Hart 4-36
Passing -- Bay City: Lara 13-25-72-1-1; Sealy: Novicke 4-9-27-1-0, Cryan 2-4-38-0-1
Receiving -- Bay City: Jaiden Luera 5-23, Tilotta 1-3, Bibbins 5-33-1, Luke Betancourt 2-13; Sealy: Parker 2-25, Krenek 1-8, Clark 1-13-1, Keen Brown 1-16, Ja'Marris Cotton 1-3.
