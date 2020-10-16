Columbia 63, Bay City 42
|Columbia
|14
|14
|14
|21
|--
|63
|Bay City
|7
|14
|7
|14
|--
|42
First quarter
C: Jordan Woodard 5 run (kick failed) 11:00
BC: Avery Smith 9 run (Victor Morales kick good) 5:46
C: Jordan Woodard 6 run (Jamaurion Woodard 2pt conversion good) 2:44
Second quarter
C: Jamaurion Woodard 12 run (Jacob Carr kick good) 10:37
BC: Smith 20 pass to Ray Bibbins (Morales kick good) 6:32
BC: Smith 38 pass to Bibbins (Morales kick good) 1:06
C: Jabbari Mack kick return (Carr kick good) 0:00
Third quarter
C: Jordan Woodard 7 run (Carr kick good) 10:11
C: Jamaurion Woodard 5 run (Carr kick good) 9:01
BC: Smith 36 run (Declan O'Neal kick good) 1:40
Fourth quarter
BC: Smith 2 run (O'Neal kick good) 11:23
C: Jamaurion Woodard 35 run (Carr kick good) 10:11
C: Jordan Woodard 18 run (Carr kick good) 3:39
BC: Smith 53 pass to Amarion Holman (O'Neal kick good) 2:47
C: Jamaurion Woodard 6 run (Carr kick good) 0:30
Team stats
|Columbia
|Bay City
|First downs
|24
|22
|Yards rushing
|61-507
|30-187
|Yards passing
|-21
|272
|Passes
|2-3-0
|13-23-0
|Punts
|2-46
|3-38
|Fumbles-lost
| 1-1
|5-4
|Penalty-yards
| 1-15
|2-17
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Columbia: Carr 5-18, Jamaurion Woodard 23-253-4, Jordan Woodard 25-184-4, Ward 2-37, James Allotey 2-4, Jaret Bradford 4-11; Bay City: Bibbins 2-18, Smith 12-119-3, Davieyon Curtis 15-35, Jamorrious Abbott 1-15;
Passing -- Columbia: Carr 2-3-(-21)-0-0; Bay City: Smith 13-23-272-3-0;
Receiving -- Columbia: Carr 2-(-21); Bay City: Bibbins 7-142-2, Curtis 1-22, Ky'Adrain Green 1-11, Holman 4-97-1.
