Bay City 58, Needville 0

Bay City  13211014 -- 58                    
Needville0000 -- 0                    

First quarter

BC: Alex Estrada 61 pass to Brice Turner (Juan Chavez kick good) 8:44

BC: Jada Andrews 5 run (2pt conversion failed) 6:24

Second quarter

BC: Paris Fox 18 run (Victor Morales kick good) 5:19

BC: Estrada 42 pass to Turner (Morales kick good) 3:31

BC: Estrada 53 pass to Turner (Morales kick good) 1:32

Third quarter

BC: Morales 37 FG 1:50

BC: Fox 16 run (Keaton Nunez kick good) 0:56

Fourth quarter

BC: Estrada 15 pass to Xylan Williams (Antonio Castro kick good) 9:07

BC: Jamerian Knoxon 7 run (Castro kick good) 2:21

Team stats

 Bay City Needville
  First downs 23 9
  Yards rushing 39-380 22-52
  Yards passing 198  142
  Passes 8-15-0 19-24-0
  Punts 3-41 8-61
  Fumbles-lost 0-0 4-4
  Penalty-yards 12-75 2-10

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Bay City: Estrada 2-7, Fox 11-98-2, Nunez 1-9, Smith 1-26, Knoxon 4-30-1; Needville: Da'Shawn Burton 14-25, Keilan Sweeny 5-5, Ja'Markus Jack 2-20, Sherman Jones 1-2;

Passing -- Bay City: Estrada 8-15-198-4-0; Needville: Sweeny 19-24-142-0-0;

Receiving -- Bay City: Turner 3-156-3, Williams 1-5, Nunez 1-8. Williams 2-23-1, Knoxon 1-6; Needville: Alex Coffin 1-6, Burton 4-15, Camden Babcock 1-2, Hobbs 4-22, Jack 6-74, Kade Ramirez 2-14, Braydn Gilliam 1-9;

