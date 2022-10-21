Bay City 58, Needville 0
|Bay City
|13
|21
|10
|14
|--
|58
|Needville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
BC: Alex Estrada 61 pass to Brice Turner (Juan Chavez kick good) 8:44
BC: Jada Andrews 5 run (2pt conversion failed) 6:24
Second quarter
BC: Paris Fox 18 run (Victor Morales kick good) 5:19
BC: Estrada 42 pass to Turner (Morales kick good) 3:31
BC: Estrada 53 pass to Turner (Morales kick good) 1:32
Third quarter
BC: Morales 37 FG 1:50
BC: Fox 16 run (Keaton Nunez kick good) 0:56
Fourth quarter
BC: Estrada 15 pass to Xylan Williams (Antonio Castro kick good) 9:07
BC: Jamerian Knoxon 7 run (Castro kick good) 2:21
Team stats
|Bay City
|Needville
|First downs
|23
|9
|Yards rushing
|39-380
|22-52
|Yards passing
|198
|142
|Passes
|8-15-0
|19-24-0
|Punts
|3-41
|8-61
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|4-4
|Penalty-yards
|12-75
|2-10
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Estrada 2-7, Fox 11-98-2, Nunez 1-9, Smith 1-26, Knoxon 4-30-1; Needville: Da'Shawn Burton 14-25, Keilan Sweeny 5-5, Ja'Markus Jack 2-20, Sherman Jones 1-2;
Passing -- Bay City: Estrada 8-15-198-4-0; Needville: Sweeny 19-24-142-0-0;
Receiving -- Bay City: Turner 3-156-3, Williams 1-5, Nunez 1-8. Williams 2-23-1, Knoxon 1-6; Needville: Alex Coffin 1-6, Burton 4-15, Camden Babcock 1-2, Hobbs 4-22, Jack 6-74, Kade Ramirez 2-14, Braydn Gilliam 1-9;