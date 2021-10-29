Needville 56, Bay City 6
|Needville
|7
|21
|14
|14
|--
|56
|Bay City
|0
|6
|0
|0
|--
|12
First quarter
N: Da'Shawn Burton 1 run (Pedro Cavazos kick good) 4:18
Second quarter
N: Burton 18 run (Cavazos kick good) 10:16
N: Bryce Nirider 36 pass to Brayan Mendez (Cavazos kick good) 5:59
BC: Joel Davalos 9 pass to Ayden Smith (kick failed) 2:16
N: Nirider 56 pass to Diego Ochoa (Cavazos kick good) 1:47
Third quarter
N: Burton 49 run (Cavazos kick good) 10:48
N: Nirider 35 run (Cavazos kick good) 4:47
Fourth quarter
N: Nirider 19 run (Cavazos kick good) 10:25
N: Gianni Pisano interception return (Cavazos kick good) 1:10
Team stats
|Needville
|Bay City
|First downs
|17
|11
|Yards rushing
|49-399
|26-90
|Yards passing
|125
|128
|Passes
|4-5-0
|13-29-2
|Punts
|1-21
|4-45
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|4-3
|Penalty-yards
|7-75
|10-51
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Brice Turner 4-(6-), Jada Andrews 13-58, David Perez 1-(-4), Davalos 1-2, Smith 6-38, Marlon Ford 1-2; Needville: Nirider 15-119-2, Burton 19-211-3, Sherman Jones 12-43, Nathan Elster 3-26;
Passing -- Bay City: Davalos 13-29-128-2-2; Needville: Nirider 4-5-125-2-0;
Receiving -- Bay City: Andrews 1-33, Perez 1-8, Davalos 1-(10), Smith 6-52, Braylon Williams 2-28, Jamorrious Abbott 2-17; Needville: Mendez 1-36-1, Ochoa 1-56-1, Blake Maresh 2-33;
