Needville 56, Bay City 49

Bay City7141414 -- 49                    
Needville1472114 -- 56                    

First quarter

N: Walker Warncke 4 run (Pedro Cavazos kick good) 9:29

BC: Avery Smith 1 run (Declan O'Neal kick good) 2:40

N: Warncke 5 run (Cavazos kick good) 0:50

Second quarter

N: Warncke 9 run (Cavazos kick good) 8:12

BC: Smith 10 pass to Ray Bibbins (O'Neal kick good) 3:58

BC: Smith 1 run (O'Neal kick good) 0:11

Third quarter

N: Trevor Baker 69 pass to Blake Maresh (Cavazos kick good) 11:23

BC: Smith 12 run (O'Neal kick good) 7:59

N: Baker 7 pass to Dax Bridges (Cavazos kick good) 6:22

BC: Davieyon Curtis 69 kick return (O'Neal kick good) 6:10

N: Warncke 13 run (Cavazos kick good) 2:19

Fourth quarter

BC: Bibbins 3 run (O'Neal kick good) 11:53

N: Warncke 11 run (Cavazos kick good) 9:32

N: Warncke 47 run (Cavazos kick good) 4:11

BC: Curtis 5 run (O'Neal kick good) 0:58

Team stats

 Bay City Needville  
  First downs 27 23
  Yards rushing 47-322 46-336
  Yards passing 157  127
  Passes 16-38-0 7-13-0
  Punts 2-54 3-36
  Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1
  Penalty-yards 10-80 9-72

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Bay City: Amarion Holman 2-7, Smtih 26-218-3, Curtis 16-77-1, Bibbins 2-11-1, Jaiden Luera 1-9; Needville: Warncke 29-278-6, Baker 6-4, Sherman Jones 11-54;

Passing -- Bay City: Smith 16-37-157-1-0, Bibbins 0-1-0-0-0; Needville: Baker 7-13-127-2-0;

Receiving -- Bay City: Holman 5-47, Ky'Adrian Green 1-21, Curtis 1-3, Bibbins 6-61-1, Luera 3-25; Needville: Brayan Mendez 1-4, Maresh 2-71-1, Bridges 1-7-1, Cole Todd 2-10, Brandon Glover 1-35;

