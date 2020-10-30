Needville 56, Bay City 49
|Bay City
|7
|14
|14
|14
|--
|49
|Needville
|14
|7
|21
|14
|--
|56
First quarter
N: Walker Warncke 4 run (Pedro Cavazos kick good) 9:29
BC: Avery Smith 1 run (Declan O'Neal kick good) 2:40
N: Warncke 5 run (Cavazos kick good) 0:50
Second quarter
N: Warncke 9 run (Cavazos kick good) 8:12
BC: Smith 10 pass to Ray Bibbins (O'Neal kick good) 3:58
BC: Smith 1 run (O'Neal kick good) 0:11
Third quarter
N: Trevor Baker 69 pass to Blake Maresh (Cavazos kick good) 11:23
BC: Smith 12 run (O'Neal kick good) 7:59
N: Baker 7 pass to Dax Bridges (Cavazos kick good) 6:22
BC: Davieyon Curtis 69 kick return (O'Neal kick good) 6:10
N: Warncke 13 run (Cavazos kick good) 2:19
Fourth quarter
BC: Bibbins 3 run (O'Neal kick good) 11:53
N: Warncke 11 run (Cavazos kick good) 9:32
N: Warncke 47 run (Cavazos kick good) 4:11
BC: Curtis 5 run (O'Neal kick good) 0:58
Team stats
|Bay City
|Needville
|First downs
|27
|23
|Yards rushing
|47-322
|46-336
|Yards passing
|157
|127
|Passes
|16-38-0
|7-13-0
|Punts
|2-54
|3-36
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|10-80
|9-72
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Amarion Holman 2-7, Smtih 26-218-3, Curtis 16-77-1, Bibbins 2-11-1, Jaiden Luera 1-9; Needville: Warncke 29-278-6, Baker 6-4, Sherman Jones 11-54;
Passing -- Bay City: Smith 16-37-157-1-0, Bibbins 0-1-0-0-0; Needville: Baker 7-13-127-2-0;
Receiving -- Bay City: Holman 5-47, Ky'Adrian Green 1-21, Curtis 1-3, Bibbins 6-61-1, Luera 3-25; Needville: Brayan Mendez 1-4, Maresh 2-71-1, Bridges 1-7-1, Cole Todd 2-10, Brandon Glover 1-35;
