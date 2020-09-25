Bay City 31, Sealy 30 OT
|Bay City
|0
|21
|0
|3
|7
|21
|Sealy
|7
|0
|7
|10
|6
|30
First quarter
S: Draper Parker 70 pass from D'Vonne Hmeilewski, Fonsi Avalos kick good, 9:23
Second quarter
BC: Davieyon Curtis 17 run, Declan O'Neal kick good, 7:24
BC: Avery Smith 38 run, O'Neal kick good, 3:56
BC: Smith 2 run, O'Neal kick good, 0:15
Third quarter
S: Hmeilewski 67 run, Josh Paz kick good, 3:32
Fourth quarter
S: Parker 16 pass from Hmeilewski, Paz kick good, 8:13
BC: O'Neal 45 FG
S: Paz 34 FG
Overtime
S: Hmeilewski 13 run, kick failed
BC: Curtis 4 run, O'Neal kick good
Team stats
|Bay City
|Sealy
|First downs
|18
|16
|Yards rushing
|5-299
|33-328
|Yards passing
|65
|166
|Passes
|6-15-0
|11-17-2
|Punts
|5-60
|1-48
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|5-35
|4-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: O'Dedrick Morgan 1-2, Curtis 27-108-2, Kadin Nunez 1-21, Ray Bibbins 3-10, Smith 26-154-2, Brice Turner 1-4; Sealy: Connor Krenek 1-27, A'vonte Nunn 7-16, Hmeilewski 11-186-2, Thomas Clark 1-(-1), Alvin Nunn 13-100;
Passing -- Bay City: Smith 6-15-65-0-0; Sealy: Hmeilewski 11-17-166-2-2;
Receiving -- Bay City: Morgan 1-13, Bibbins 3-39, Jaiden Luera 2-13; Sealy: Parker 8-141-2, Krenek 1-7, Haden Wernecke 2-18;
