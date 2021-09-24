Sealy 38, Bay City 14
|Sealy
|7
|21
|3
|7
|--
|38
|Bay City
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|14
First quarter
S: Ethan Hart 11 run, kick good, 9:12
Second quarter
S: Thomas Clark 4 run, Callen Rabius kick good, 11:07
S: Bryson Johnson 1 run, Rabius kick good, 6:40
BC: Ayden Smith 1 run, Victor Morales kick good, 4:32
S: D'Vonne Hmielewski 2 run, Rabius kick good, 0:02
Third quarter
S: Rabius FG good, 3:07
Fourth quarter
S: Hart 12 run, Rabius kick good, 8:23
BC: Joel Davalos 42 pass to Smith, Morales kick good, 5:13
Team stats
|Sealy
|Bay City
|First downs
|23
|7
|Yards rushing
|49-369
|19-40
|Yards passing
|122
|146
|Passes
|6-18-0
|9-18-0
|Punts
|1-10
|3-50
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-49
|3-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Morales 1-(-12), Marlon Ford 3-11, Smith 4-13-1, Jace Dewitt 1-9, Jamorrius Abbott 2-(-2), Davalos 1-(-3), Brice Turner 1-3, Jada Andres 6-21; Sealy: Connor Krenek 5-55, Hmielewski 17-172-1, Roberto Casas 1-2, Hart 11-89-2, Johnson 6-14-1, Clark 2-6-1, Reid Miller 3-10, Triston Coleman 3-11
Passing -- Bay City: Abbott 3-4-60-0-0, Davalos 6-14-86-1-0; Sealy: Hmielewski 6-18-122-0-0;
Receiving -- Bay City: Ford 1-54, Smith 3-47-1, Abbott 1-6, David Perez 3-25, Braylon Williams 1-14; Sealy: Krenek 2-44, Julius Aguilar 1-18, Hart 1-1, Graham Samonte 1-51, Parker DeBerry 1-8
