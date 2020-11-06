Stafford 30, Bay City 19
|Stafford
|6
|7
|7
|10
|--
|30
|Bay City
|10
|3
|0
|6
|--
|19
First quarter
BC: Declan O'Neal 9 FG 10:48
BC: Avery Smtih 33 run (O'Neal kick good) 3:50
S: Churchhill Williams 86 kick return (Edgar Bonilla kick good) 3:50
Second quarter
S: Brayden Batiste 16 run (Bonilla kick good) 7:05
BC: O'Neal 21 FG 0:25
Third quarter
S: Batiste 9 pass to Jordan Barrett (Bonilla kick good) 3:45
Fourth quarter
S: Bonilla 26 FG 5:36
S: Jamaal Wiley 13 run (Bonilla kick good) 3:00
BC: Smith 17 pass to Jaiden Luera (O'Neal kick good) 0:39
Team stats
|Bay City
|Stafford
|First downs
|19
|12
|Yards rushing
|42-209
|33-238
|Yards passing
|118
|27
|Passes
|13-27-1
|3-6-0
|Punts
|1-34
|1-21
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|3-15
|3-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Davieyon Curtis 26-136, Smith 15-72-1, Amarion Holman 1-1; Stafford: Williams 3-6, Batiste 10-51-1, Wiley 14-94-1, Barrett 2-73, Braylon James 1-1, Roberts 2-13;
Passing -- Bay City: Smith 13-27-118-1-1; Stafford: Batiste 2-5-10-1-0, Kaleb Roberts 1-1-17-0-0;
Receiving -- Bay City: Ray Bibbins 4-40, Ky'Adrain 2-12, Luera 1-17, Homan 4-27, Caleb Jackson 2-22; Stafford: Barrett 3-27-1;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.