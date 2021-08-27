Bay City 19, Sweeny 9

Bay City 07012 -- 19                    
Sweeny27 -- 9                     

First quarter

S: Safety, 4:16

Second quarter

BC: Jada Andrews 24 run, Victor Morales kick good, 11:14

S: Trace Holmes 7 run, Carlos Jurado kick good, 5:14

Fourth quarter

BC: Joel Davalos 12 pass to Carlon Jones, Morales kick good, 10:39

BC: Ayden Smith 55 run, Morales kick good, 5:09

Team stats

 Bay City Sweeny 
  First downs 8 8
  Yards rushing 30-217 20-95
  Yards passing 56 135
  Passes 8-13-0 9-25-0
  Punts 5-60 5-40
  Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
  Penalty-yards 6-45 8-78

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Bay City: Brice Turner 1-14, Jamorrious Abbott 5-18, Joel Davalos 2-(-2), Ayden Smith 1-55-1, Marlon Ford 1-18, Andrews 17-109-1, Karius Luster 2-5, Ke'Shaun Holden 1-0; Sweeny: Xavier Woods 6-(-3), Holmes 10-89-1, Dylan White 3-16, Kyler Head 1-(-7)

Passing -- Bay City: Abbott 3-4-26-0-0, Davalos 5-9-30-0-1; Sweeny: Holmes 9-25-135-0-0

Receiving -- Bay City: Abbott 1-9, Smith 1-2, Jones 2-24-1, Andrews 3-2, David Perez 1-19; Sweeny: Woods 2-24, Garrett Nail 4-53, Holmes 2-35, White 1-13.

