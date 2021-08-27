Bay City 19, Sweeny 9
|Bay City
|0
|7
|0
|12
|--
|19
|Sweeny
|2
|7
|0
|0
|--
|9
First quarter
S: Safety, 4:16
Second quarter
BC: Jada Andrews 24 run, Victor Morales kick good, 11:14
S: Trace Holmes 7 run, Carlos Jurado kick good, 5:14
Fourth quarter
BC: Joel Davalos 12 pass to Carlon Jones, Morales kick good, 10:39
BC: Ayden Smith 55 run, Morales kick good, 5:09
Team stats
|Bay City
|Sweeny
|First downs
|8
|8
|Yards rushing
|30-217
|20-95
|Yards passing
|56
|135
|Passes
|8-13-0
|9-25-0
|Punts
|5-60
|5-40
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|6-45
|8-78
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Brice Turner 1-14, Jamorrious Abbott 5-18, Joel Davalos 2-(-2), Ayden Smith 1-55-1, Marlon Ford 1-18, Andrews 17-109-1, Karius Luster 2-5, Ke'Shaun Holden 1-0; Sweeny: Xavier Woods 6-(-3), Holmes 10-89-1, Dylan White 3-16, Kyler Head 1-(-7)
Passing -- Bay City: Abbott 3-4-26-0-0, Davalos 5-9-30-0-1; Sweeny: Holmes 9-25-135-0-0
Receiving -- Bay City: Abbott 1-9, Smith 1-2, Jones 2-24-1, Andrews 3-2, David Perez 1-19; Sweeny: Woods 2-24, Garrett Nail 4-53, Holmes 2-35, White 1-13.
