Bay City 68, Sweeny 0
|Bay City
|28
|26
|14
|0
|--
|68
|Sweeny
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
BC: Ayden Smith 8 rush (Victor Morales kick good) 8:49
BC: Alex Estrada 13 pass to David Perez (Morales 2pt conversion good) 7:15
BC: Joshua Williams interception return (Morales kick good) 7:03
BC: Jada Andrews 18 rush (Morales kick good) 5:58
Second quarter
BC: Morales 27 FG 12:00
BC: Estrada 13 pass to Jamerian Knoxon (Morales kick good) 10:22
BC: Brice Turner 52 rush (Morales kick good) 8:59
BC: Smith fumble return (Morales kick good) 6:48
Third quarter
BC: Andrews 85 kick return (Antonio Castro kick good) 11:47
BC: Estrada 4 pass to Keaton Nunez (Juan Chavez kick good) 8:58
Team stats
|Bay City
|Sweeny
|First downs
|8
|7
|Yards rushing
|22-163
|29-101
|Yards passing
|49
|44
|Passes
|5-8-0
|8-19-1
|Punts
|1-51
|5-29
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|4-4
|Penalty-yards
|9-60
|5-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Smith 5-22-1, Xylan Williams 1-2, Estrada 1-0, Knoxon 2-7, Turner 1-52, Paris Fox 6-25; Sweeny: Jaylyen Washington 4-(-3), Grayson Ward 1-5, Caden Jones 11-54, Kyler Head 11-31;
Passing -- Bay City: Estrada 5-7-49-3-0, Knoxon 0-1-0-0-0; Sweeny: Head 8-19-44-0-1;
Receiving -- Bay City: X. Williams 1-16, Perez 2-16-1, Knoxon 1-13,1- Amarioan Payton 0-0, Nunez 1-4-1; Sweeny: William Bashaw 1-11, Washington 1-5, Ward 0-0, Jones 2-5, Warrick Hernandez 1-6, Jax McCarey 0-0, Sloan Novak 3-17;
