Bay City 68, Sweeny 0

Bay City2826140 -- 68                    
Sweeny000 -- 0                    

First quarter

BC: Ayden Smith 8 rush (Victor Morales kick good) 8:49

BC: Alex Estrada 13 pass to David Perez (Morales 2pt conversion good) 7:15

BC: Joshua Williams interception return (Morales kick good) 7:03

BC: Jada Andrews 18 rush (Morales kick good) 5:58

Second quarter

BC: Morales 27 FG 12:00

BC: Estrada 13 pass to Jamerian Knoxon (Morales kick good) 10:22

BC: Brice Turner 52 rush (Morales kick good) 8:59

BC: Smith fumble return (Morales kick good) 6:48

Third quarter

BC: Andrews 85 kick return (Antonio Castro kick good) 11:47

BC: Estrada 4 pass to Keaton Nunez (Juan Chavez kick good) 8:58

Team stats

 Bay City Sweeny
  First downs 8 7
  Yards rushing 22-163 29-101
  Yards passing 49  44
  Passes 5-8-0 8-19-1
  Punts 1-51 5-29
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  4-4
  Penalty-yards  9-60 5-25

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Bay City: Smith 5-22-1, Xylan Williams 1-2, Estrada 1-0, Knoxon 2-7, Turner 1-52, Paris Fox 6-25; Sweeny: Jaylyen Washington 4-(-3), Grayson Ward 1-5, Caden Jones 11-54, Kyler Head 11-31;

Passing -- Bay City: Estrada 5-7-49-3-0, Knoxon 0-1-0-0-0; Sweeny: Head 8-19-44-0-1;

Receiving -- Bay City: X. Williams 1-16, Perez 2-16-1, Knoxon 1-13,1- Amarioan Payton 0-0, Nunez 1-4-1; Sweeny: William Bashaw 1-11, Washington 1-5, Ward 0-0, Jones 2-5, Warrick Hernandez 1-6, Jax McCarey 0-0, Sloan Novak 3-17;

