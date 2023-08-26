Bay City 40, Sweeny 27
|Bay City
|10
|0
|14
|14
|--
|40
|Sweeny
|0
|14
|0
|13
|--
|27
First quarter
BC: Antonio Castro 25 FG 8:23
BC: Alex Estrada 26 pass to Braylon Williams (Castro kick good) 5:56
Second quarter
S: Ace Seibert 42 pass to Warrick Hernandez (Jose Gonzalez kick good) 4:12
S: Cayden Jones 11 run (Gonzalez kick good) 2:27
Third quarter
BC: Estrada 17 pass to Williams (Castro kick good) 8:06
BC: Estrada 38 pass to Williams (Castro kick good) 0:57
Fourth quarter
BC: Xylan Williams 46 punt return (Estrada 2pt conversion to Daniel Gonzales good) 10:08
S: Jones 5 run (Jaden Wink kick good) 7:46
BC: Estrada 29 run (Estrada 2pt conversion to Elijah Suarez good) 5:23
S: Seibert 11 pass to Sloan Novak (Wink kick good) 2:51
Team stats
|Bay City
|Sweeny
|First downs
|22
|19
|Yards rushing
|38-212
|41-237
|Yards passing
|233
|175
|Passes
|14-22-1
|12-24-1
|Punts
| 3-40.3
|5-39.8
|Fumbles-lost
| 2-2
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
| 10-69
|6-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Paris Fox 5-30, Estrada 12-98-1, Jada Andrews 5-12; Sweeny: Timmy Shepard 2-3, Grayson Ward 2-6, Seibert 1-3, Kendrick Hernandez 9-16. Michael Robertson 1-5, Jones 23-191-2. Hernandez 1-12, Chase Lamb 1-4;
Passing -- Bay City: Estrada 14-22-233-1-3; Sweeny: Seibert 12-24-175-1-2;
Receiving -- Bay City: Fox 2-55, B. Williams 3-81-3, X. Williams 5-78; Sweeny: Ward 6-61, Seibert 1-(-5), Jones 1-23, Novak 2-40-1, Hernandez 1-42-1, Kaden Hurt 1-14.;