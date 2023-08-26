Bay City 40, Sweeny 27

Bay City  10 14  14   -- 40                     
Sweeny 014 13  -- 27                     

First quarter

BC: Antonio Castro 25 FG 8:23

BC: Alex Estrada 26 pass to Braylon Williams (Castro kick good) 5:56

Second quarter

S: Ace Seibert 42 pass to Warrick Hernandez (Jose Gonzalez kick good) 4:12

S: Cayden Jones 11 run (Gonzalez kick good) 2:27

Third quarter

BC: Estrada 17 pass to Williams (Castro kick good) 8:06

BC: Estrada 38 pass to Williams (Castro kick good) 0:57

Fourth quarter

BC: Xylan Williams 46 punt return (Estrada 2pt conversion to Daniel Gonzales good) 10:08

S: Jones 5 run (Jaden Wink kick good) 7:46

BC: Estrada 29 run (Estrada 2pt conversion to Elijah Suarez good) 5:23

S: Seibert 11 pass to Sloan Novak (Wink kick good) 2:51

Team stats

  Bay City Sweeny  
  First downs 22 19
  Yards rushing 38-212 41-237
  Yards passing 233  175
  Passes 14-22-1 12-24-1
  Punts  3-40.3
 5-39.8
  Fumbles-lost  2-2
  0-0
  Penalty-yards  10-69
 6-55

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Bay City: Paris Fox 5-30, Estrada 12-98-1, Jada Andrews 5-12; Sweeny: Timmy Shepard 2-3, Grayson Ward 2-6, Seibert 1-3, Kendrick Hernandez 9-16. Michael Robertson 1-5, Jones 23-191-2. Hernandez 1-12, Chase Lamb 1-4;

Passing -- Bay City: Estrada 14-22-233-1-3; Sweeny: Seibert 12-24-175-1-2;

Receiving -- Bay City: Fox 2-55, B. Williams 3-81-3, X. Williams 5-78; Sweeny: Ward 6-61, Seibert 1-(-5), Jones 1-23, Novak 2-40-1, Hernandez 1-42-1, Kaden Hurt 1-14.;