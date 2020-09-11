Bay City 42, Wharton 31
|Bay City
|21
|7
|7
|7
|--
|42
|Wharton
|7
|12
|12
0
|--
|31
First quarter
BC: O’Dedrick Morgan 2 run, Declan O‘Neal kick good, 10:54
W: Sterling Harris 34 pass to James Jones, Joshua Rivas kick good, 9:20
BC: Avery Smith 11 pass to Ray Bibbins, O’Neal Kick good 6:59
BC: Davieyon Curtis 9 run, O’Neal kick good, 2:12
Second quarter
W: Harris 7 pass to Chandler Ford, kick failed, 7:39
W: Harris 24 pass to Jones, kick failed, 4:02
BC: Curtis 13 run, O’Neal kick good, 2:14
Third quarter
BC: Curtis 4 run, O’Neal kick good, 7:05
W: Harris 58 pass to Jones, 2pt conversion failed, 2:53
W: Harris 82 pass to Jones, 2pt conversion failed, 0:44
Fourth quarter
BC: Morgan 2 run, O’Neal kick good, 7:40
Team stats
|Bay City
|Wharton
|First downs
|16
|20
|Yards rushing
|36-190
|27-171
|Yards passing
|216
|345
|Passes
|10-16-0
|20-37-2
|Punts
|2-45
|2-53
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|15-121
|7-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing --Bay City: Curtis 17-123-3, Bibbins 1-1, Smith 11-43, Morgan 5-12-2, Trent Monroe 1-3, Marlon Ford 1-8; Wharton: Fredrick Jones 1-18, J. Jones 1–(-5), Keijon Waddell 17-141, Harris 7-8, Raymond Hudson 1-9
Passing -- Bay City: Smith 10-16-216-1-0; Wharton: Harris 20-37-345-5-2
Receiving -- Bay City: Curtis 2-66, Bibbins 3-46-1, Morgan 3-42, Kadin Nunez 1-8, Caleb Jackson 1-54; Wharton: F. Jones 2-9, J. Jones 10-258-4, Waddell 3-56, Harris 1-4, Eric Johnson 1-5, C. Ford 1-7-1, Hudson 2-6
