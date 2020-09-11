Football stats

Bay City 42, Wharton 31

Bay City 21777 -- 42                    
Wharton71212

0

 -- 31                    

First quarter

BC: O’Dedrick Morgan 2 run, Declan O‘Neal kick good, 10:54

W: Sterling Harris 34 pass to James Jones, Joshua Rivas kick good, 9:20

BC: Avery Smith 11 pass to Ray Bibbins, O’Neal Kick good 6:59

BC: Davieyon Curtis 9 run, O’Neal kick good, 2:12

Second quarter

W: Harris 7 pass to Chandler Ford, kick failed, 7:39

W: Harris 24 pass to Jones, kick failed, 4:02

BC: Curtis 13 run, O’Neal kick good, 2:14

Third quarter 

BC: Curtis 4 run, O’Neal kick good, 7:05

W: Harris 58 pass to Jones, 2pt conversion failed, 2:53

W: Harris 82 pass to Jones, 2pt conversion failed, 0:44

Fourth quarter

BC: Morgan 2 run, O’Neal kick good, 7:40

Team stats

 Bay City Wharton
  First downs 16 20
  Yards rushing 36-190 27-171
  Yards passing 216345
  Passes 10-16-0 20-37-2
  Punts 2-45 2-53
  Fumbles-lost  2-21-1
  Penalty-yards15-121 7-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing --Bay City: Curtis 17-123-3, Bibbins 1-1, Smith 11-43, Morgan 5-12-2, Trent Monroe 1-3, Marlon Ford 1-8; Wharton: Fredrick Jones 1-18, J. Jones 1–(-5), Keijon Waddell 17-141, Harris 7-8, Raymond Hudson 1-9

Passing -- Bay City: Smith 10-16-216-1-0; Wharton: Harris 20-37-345-5-2

Receiving -- Bay City: Curtis 2-66, Bibbins 3-46-1, Morgan 3-42, Kadin Nunez 1-8, Caleb Jackson 1-54; Wharton: F. Jones 2-9, J. Jones 10-258-4, Waddell 3-56, Harris 1-4, Eric Johnson 1-5, C. Ford 1-7-1, Hudson 2-6

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.