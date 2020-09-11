Canyon Lake 46, Beeville 35
|Beeville
|7
|7
|14
|7
|--
|35
|Canyon Lake
|7
|22
|14
|3
|--
|46
First quarter
Bee: William Harper 23 run (Caleb Washington kick)
CL: 1 run (kick)
Second quarter
CL: 2 run (kick)
CL: 50 run (kick)
Bee: Leroy Gonzales 52 run (Washington kick)
CL: 1 yard run (kick)
Third quarter
Bee: Jalen Spencer 21 run (Washington kick)
CL: 22 run (kick)
CL: 17 run (kick)
Bee: Spencer 59 pass from William Harper (Washington kick)
Fourth quarter
CL: 20 FG
Bee: Spencer 8 run (Washington kick)
Team stats
|Beeville
|Canyon Lake
|First downs
|11
|21
|Yards rushing
|224
|451
|Yards passing
|123
|11
|Passes
|n/a
|n/a
|Punts
|n/a
|n/a
|Fumbles-lost
|3-3
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|7-46
|7-46
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Beeville: Gonzales 6-113, Harper 7-59, Spicer 8-29, Martinez 6-18, Chapa 1-5. Canyon Lake: n/a.
Passing -- Beeville: Harper 7-12-1-0. Canyon Lake: n/a.
Receiving -- Beeville: Spicer 2-53, Martinez 2-19, Gonzales 1-11, Newson 1-6, Francis 1-4. Canyon Lake: n/a.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.