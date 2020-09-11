Canyon Lake 46, Beeville 35

Beeville714  7   -- 35                      
Canyon Lake  7 22 14 -- 46                     

First quarter

Bee: William Harper 23 run (Caleb Washington kick)

CL: 1 run (kick)

Second quarter

CL: 2 run (kick)

CL: 50 run (kick)

Bee: Leroy Gonzales 52 run (Washington kick)

CL: 1 yard run (kick)

Third quarter

Bee: Jalen Spencer 21 run (Washington kick)

CL: 22 run (kick)

CL: 17 run (kick)

Bee: Spencer 59 pass from William Harper (Washington kick)

Fourth quarter

CL: 20 FG

Bee: Spencer 8 run (Washington kick)

Team stats

 Beeville Canyon Lake  
  First downs 11 21
  Yards rushing 224 451
  Yards passing 123 11
  Passes n/a n/a
  Punts  n/a n/a
  Fumbles-lost  3-3  0-0
  Penalty-yards  7-46 7-46

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Beeville: Gonzales 6-113, Harper 7-59, Spicer 8-29, Martinez 6-18, Chapa 1-5. Canyon Lake: n/a.

Passing -- Beeville: Harper 7-12-1-0. Canyon Lake: n/a.

Receiving -- Beeville: Spicer 2-53, Martinez 2-19, Gonzales 1-11, Newson 1-6, Francis 1-4. Canyon Lake: n/a.

