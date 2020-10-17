Alice 28, Beeville 14

Beeville707 -- 14                    
Alice77014 -- 28                    

First quarter

B: Leroy Gonzales 7 pass from William Harper (Caleb Washington kick good) 

A: 7 run (kick good)

Second quarter

A: 53 run (kick good)

Fourth quarter

A: 52 run (kick good)

A: 12 pass (kick good) 

B: Andre Trevino 76 pass Harper (Washington kick good)

Team stats

 Beeville Alice
  First downs 14 16
  Yards rushing120  280
  Yards passing 192  76
  Passes 11-20-1 7-19-3
  Punts  n/a n/a
  Fumbles-lost  4-4  0-0
  Penalty-yards  2-10 5-40

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Beeville: Trey Martinez 9-40, Harper 11-38, L. Gonzales 5-25, Victor Gonzales 2-7, Jalen Spicer 7-6, Ambrose Patton 2-4

Passing -- Beeville: Harper 10-19-171-2-1, Spicer 1-1-21-0-0;

Receiving -- Beeville: Trevino 3-94-1, L. Gonzales 3-54-1, Spicer 3-24, Harper 1-21, Martinez 1-(-1)

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.