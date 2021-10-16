Beeville 27, Alice 21
|Alice
|7
|0
|0
|14
|--
|21
|home team
|14
|6
|0
|7
|--
|27
First quarter
A: 54 pass (kick good)
B: Isaiah Gonzales 78 run (Edward Brako kick)
B: Victor Gonzales 27 pass to Darion Perez (Brako kick)
Second quarter
B: Nick Lampkin 4 run (Brako kick failed)
Fourth quarter
A: 35 pass (kick good)
B: Gonzales 75 pass to Matthew Romeo Casas (Brako kick)
A: 7 pass (kick good)
Team stats
|Alice
|Beeville
|First downs
|16
|17
|Yards rushing
|20-71
|50-242
|Yards passing
|256
|161
|Passes
|15-28-3-1
|10-21-2-1
|Punts
|31
|41
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-29
|8-66
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- B: Isaiah Gonzales 11-152-1, Trey Barefield 15-66, Victor Gonzales 7-26, Nick Lampkin 2-20-1, Darion Perez 5-17, Cade Elder 6-16, Hunter Pelitire 1-2.
Passing -- B: V. Gonzales 10-21-161-2-1.
Receiving -- B: Matthew Romeo Casas 4-95-1, Perez 1-27-1, I. Gonzales 2-21, Caleb Washington 1-12, Barefield 1-11, Jamie Del Bosque 1-(-5).
