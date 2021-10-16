Beeville 27, Alice 21

Alice70014 -- 21                    
home team 14  -- 27                     

First quarter

A: 54 pass (kick good)

B: Isaiah Gonzales 78 run (Edward Brako kick)

B: Victor Gonzales 27 pass to Darion Perez (Brako kick)

Second quarter

B: Nick Lampkin 4 run (Brako kick failed)

Fourth quarter

A: 35 pass (kick good)

B: Gonzales 75 pass to Matthew Romeo Casas (Brako kick)

A: 7 pass (kick good)

Team stats

 Alice Beeville  
  First downs 16 17
  Yards rushing 20-71 50-242
  Yards passing 256 161
  Passes 15-28-3-1 10-21-2-1
  Punts  31 41
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  5-29 8-66

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- B: Isaiah Gonzales 11-152-1, Trey Barefield 15-66, Victor Gonzales 7-26, Nick Lampkin 2-20-1, Darion Perez 5-17, Cade Elder 6-16, Hunter Pelitire 1-2.

Passing -- B: V. Gonzales 10-21-161-2-1.

Receiving -- B: Matthew Romeo Casas 4-95-1, Perez 1-27-1, I. Gonzales 2-21, Caleb Washington 1-12, Barefield 1-11, Jamie Del Bosque 1-(-5).

