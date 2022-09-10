Beeville 47, Bishop 14
|Beeville
|14
|13
|14
|6
|--
|47
|Bishop
|7
|0
|0
|7
|--
|14
First quarter
Be: Isaiah Gonzales 3 run (Edward Brako kick good)
Be: Matthew Romeo Casas 26 run (Brako kick good)
Bi: 21 fumble return (kick good)
Second quarter
Be: Darion Perez 2 run (2pt conversion failed)
Be: Perez 89 blocked kick return (Brako kick good)
Third quarter
Be: Kris Gomez 36 run (Brako kick good)
Be: Gonzales 47 pass from Romeo Casas (Brako kick good)
Fourth quarter
Be: Nicolas Salazar 1 run (2pt conversion failed)
Bi: 50 run (kick good)
Team stats
|Beeville
|Bishop
|First downs
|16
|13
|Yards rushing
|34-242
|35-176
|Yards passing
|106
|83
|Passes
|9-18-0
|9-20-3
|Punts
|-
|-
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|3-0
|Penalty-yards
|6-48
|6-44
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Beeville: Romeo Casas 3-51-1, Gonzales 3-47-1, Gomez 5-42-1, Perez 6-35-1, Barefield 7-24, Ebrahimi 3-21, Walker 2-13, Arredondo 1-9, Brako 1-1, Salazar 1-1-1, Deleon 1-0;
Passing -- Beeville: Romeo Casas 9-18-106-1-0;
Receiving -- Beeville: Gonzales 2-55-1, Barefield 2-25, Perez 1-9, Trevino 1-9, Foster 1-0, Gomez 1-4, Ebrahimi 1-3, Arroyos 1-1