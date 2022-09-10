Beeville 47, Bishop 14

First quarter

Be: Isaiah Gonzales 3 run (Edward Brako kick good)

Be: Matthew Romeo Casas 26 run (Brako kick good)

Bi: 21 fumble return (kick good)

Second quarter

Be: Darion Perez 2 run (2pt conversion failed) 

Be: Perez 89 blocked kick return (Brako kick good)

Third quarter

Be:  Kris Gomez 36 run (Brako kick good)

Be: Gonzales 47 pass from Romeo Casas (Brako kick good)

Fourth quarter

Be: Nicolas Salazar 1 run (2pt conversion failed)

Bi: 50 run (kick good)

Team stats

 Beeville Bishop
  First downs 16 13
  Yards rushing 34-242  35-176
  Yards passing 106  83
  Passes 9-18-0 9-20-3
  Punts  - -
  Fumbles-lost 1-1  3-0
  Penalty-yards6-48 6-44

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Beeville: Romeo Casas 3-51-1, Gonzales 3-47-1, Gomez 5-42-1, Perez 6-35-1, Barefield 7-24, Ebrahimi 3-21, Walker 2-13, Arredondo 1-9, Brako 1-1, Salazar 1-1-1, Deleon 1-0;

Passing -- Beeville: Romeo Casas 9-18-106-1-0;

Receiving -- Beeville: Gonzales 2-55-1, Barefield 2-25, Perez 1-9, Trevino 1-9, Foster 1-0, Gomez 1-4, Ebrahimi 1-3, Arroyos 1-1

