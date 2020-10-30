Calallen 62, Beeville 21

First quarter

C: 24 run (kick good) 

C: 85 run (kick good)

Second quarter

B: Jalen Spicer 37 pass from William Harper (Caleb Washington kick good)

C: 14 run (kick good)

C: 1 run (kick good)

Third quarter

C: 65 run (kick good)

B: Harper 3 run (Washington kick good) 

C: 58 run (kick good)

C: 1 run (kick good)

Fourth quarter

C: 45 run (kick good)

C: 40 pass (kick good)

B: Spicer 7 pass from Harper (Washington kick good)

Team stats

 Beeville Calallen  
  First downs 10 12
  Yards rushing 51

 305

  Yards passing 188  149
  Passes 16-28-2 4-9-1
  Punts 0 0
  Fumbles-lost  0  0
  Penalty-yards 10-56
 3-15

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Beeville: Spicer 9-29, Harper 7-27-1, Isaiah Gonzales 1-3, Trey Martinez 7-(-2), Andre Trevino 1-(-2), Leroy Gonzales 2-(-4);

Passing -- Beeville: Harper 16-27-188-2-2, Victor Gonzales 0-1-0-0-0ss;

Receiving -- Beeville: Spicer 7-101-2, Martinez 5-52, Mikal Newson 1-20, Trevino 1-9, Jamie Del Bosque 1-6;

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.