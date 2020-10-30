Calallen 62, Beeville 21
First quarter
C: 24 run (kick good)
C: 85 run (kick good)
Second quarter
B: Jalen Spicer 37 pass from William Harper (Caleb Washington kick good)
C: 14 run (kick good)
C: 1 run (kick good)
Third quarter
C: 65 run (kick good)
B: Harper 3 run (Washington kick good)
C: 58 run (kick good)
C: 1 run (kick good)
Fourth quarter
C: 45 run (kick good)
C: 40 pass (kick good)
B: Spicer 7 pass from Harper (Washington kick good)
Team stats
|Beeville
|Calallen
|First downs
|10
|12
|Yards rushing
|51
305
|Yards passing
|188
|149
|Passes
|16-28-2
|4-9-1
|Punts
|0
|0
|Fumbles-lost
|0
|0
|Penalty-yards
| 10-56
|3-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Beeville: Spicer 9-29, Harper 7-27-1, Isaiah Gonzales 1-3, Trey Martinez 7-(-2), Andre Trevino 1-(-2), Leroy Gonzales 2-(-4);
Passing -- Beeville: Harper 16-27-188-2-2, Victor Gonzales 0-1-0-0-0ss;
Receiving -- Beeville: Spicer 7-101-2, Martinez 5-52, Mikal Newson 1-20, Trevino 1-9, Jamie Del Bosque 1-6;
