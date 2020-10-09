Winning team xx, losing team xx
|Calhoun
|7
|21
|14
|14
|--
|56
|Beeville
|7
|14
|7
|7
|--
|35
First quarter
Beeville: Trey Martinez 1 run, (Caleb Washington kick), 3:40
Calhoun: Steve Johnson 36 run, (Jose Ledezma kick), 2:16
Second quarter
Calhoun: Jarius Stewart 46 run, (Ledezma kick), 9:56
Beeville: William Harper 30 pass to Victor Gonzales, (Washington kick), 6:51
Calhoun: Jakob Cortez 59 run, (Ledezma kick) 6:01
Beeville: Harper 69 pass to Jalen Spicer, (Washington kick) 5:02
Calhoun: Johnson 36 run, (Ledezma kick) 4:40
Third quarter
Calhoun: Johnson 65 run, (Ledezma kick), 11:41
Beeville: Harper 80 pass to Spicer, (Washington kick), 9:58
Calhoun: Stewart 48 run, (Ledezma kick), 7:00
Fourth quarter
Calhoun: Stewart 14 run, (Ledezma kick), 7:25
Calhoun: Johnson 3 run, (Ledezma kick), 4:42
Beeville: Harper 15 run, (Washington kick), 3:27
Team stats
|Calhoun
|Beeville
|First downs
|19
|24
|Yards rushing
|38-568
|38-238
|Yards passing
|0
|x287
|Passes
|0-0-0-0
|15-22-262-3
|Punts
|0.0
|1.40
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-17
|4-17
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calhoun: Steve Johnson 14-259, Jarius Stewart, 13-142, Jakob Cortez, 1-59, Jose Hernandez, 2-41, Min Htway, 3-39, Dalton Alford 4-1; Beeville: Jalen Spicer, 11-116, Trey Martinez, 11-47, William Harper, 10-34, Leroy Gonzales, 4-23, Joseph Chapa, 2-18;
Passing -- Beeville: Harper, 14-21-262-3-0, Leroy Gonzales 1-2-25-0-0;
Receiving -- Beeville: Spicer, 5-178, Leroy Gonzales, 4-37, Victor Gonzales, 1-30, Andre Tevino, 1-17, Trey Martinez, 2-13, Cory Francis, 1-7, Mikal Newson, 1-5;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.