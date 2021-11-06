Corpus Christi Miller 28, Beeville 23

CC Miller14770 -- 28                    
home team 970 -- 23                    

First quarter

B: 17 yard FG

M: Jaedyn Brown 2 run (kick good)

B: Touchdown (kick failed)

M: Lonnie Adkism 59 pass from Brown (kick good) 

Second quarter

M: Jayden Moreno 14 pass from Brown (kick good) 

B: Passing touchdown (kick good)

Third quarter

M: Ethan Greenwood 17 run (kick good)

B: Running touchdown (kick good)

Team stats

  CC Miller Beeville
  First downs 19 0
  Yards rushing 35-132  62-265
  Yards passing 227  118
  Passes 14-26-1 10-17-2
  Punts  n/a
 n/a
  Fumbles-lost 1-0
  2-1
  Penalty-yards  5-26
 1-5

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Beeville: Cade Elder 15-92, Isaiah Gonzales 10-71-1, Victor Gonzales 13-60-1, Trey Barefield 10-38, Nick Lampkin 1-2, Trey Martinez 1-2;

Passing -- Beeville: V. Gonzales 10-17-118-1-2

Receiving -- Beeville: Barefield 1-31-1, Elder 2-30, Martinez 1-17, Colin Gomez 2-13, Jamie DelBosque 1-11, Matthew Romeo Casas 1-10, I. Gonzales 2-6

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.