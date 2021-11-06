Corpus Christi Miller 28, Beeville 23
First quarter
B: 17 yard FG
M: Jaedyn Brown 2 run (kick good)
B: Touchdown (kick failed)
M: Lonnie Adkism 59 pass from Brown (kick good)
Second quarter
M: Jayden Moreno 14 pass from Brown (kick good)
B: Passing touchdown (kick good)
Third quarter
M: Ethan Greenwood 17 run (kick good)
B: Running touchdown (kick good)
Team stats
|CC Miller
|Beeville
|First downs
|19
|0
|Yards rushing
|35-132
|62-265
|Yards passing
|227
|118
|Passes
|14-26-1
|10-17-2
|Punts
| n/a
|n/a
|Fumbles-lost
| 1-0
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
| 5-26
|1-5
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Beeville: Cade Elder 15-92, Isaiah Gonzales 10-71-1, Victor Gonzales 13-60-1, Trey Barefield 10-38, Nick Lampkin 1-2, Trey Martinez 1-2;
Passing -- Beeville: V. Gonzales 10-17-118-1-2
Receiving -- Beeville: Barefield 1-31-1, Elder 2-30, Martinez 1-17, Colin Gomez 2-13, Jamie DelBosque 1-11, Matthew Romeo Casas 1-10, I. Gonzales 2-6
